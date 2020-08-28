Dee Snider Slams Kiss for Letting Replacement Members Wear Signature Makeup

WENN

The Twisted Sister star says Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons should have retired the look originated by Ace Frehley and Peter Criss when they kicked them out of the group.

Twisted Sister star Dee Snider has taken aim at Kiss rockers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons for letting replacement members of the band use the signature stage make-up worn by Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

Snider, who also donned make-up for his group’s videos and shows, insists the Kiss founders should have retired the look when they kicked Criss and Frehley out of the band.

“I hate what Kiss is doing with the guys with Ace and Peter’s make-up on,” the singer told the Appetite for Distortion podcast. “I’m not a fan.”

It’s not the first time Dee has attacked Simmons and Stanley over Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer‘s stage make-up – he told Eddie Trunk in 2015, “I don’t see how people could accept this. Tommy Thayer? I’m sorry. It’s insulting. Not only did he play with a tribute band of Kiss, he’s imitating Ace in his entire act!”

Stanley responded by calling Snider a “wannabe,” who “desperately wants attention and to be taken seriously,” adding, “He’s obviously clueless to the fact that he and his whole band are a bunch of buffoons.”