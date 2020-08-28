Crusher tackle, Brad Fittler, Andrew Johns, Billy Slater

NSW coach Brad Fittler says NRL officials need to take the attacking player’s role into consideration when adjudicating crusher tackles.

Like the old school chicken wing, cannon ball and spear tackles, crushers have become a point of emphasis for officials since the season revamp and NRL head of football Graham Annesley has vowed to eradicate it from the game.

Eighteen players have been charged with crusher tackles so far this season in comparison to 12 players over the course of 25 rounds last year.

Fittler: Attacking player key in crusher tackle

It sparked a change of the points system for grading crushers, which will see players hit with an automatic ban for a grade one charge.

Three players in Round 15 – Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans) Paul Vaughan (Dragons), Marata Niukore (Eels) – pleaded guilty to crusher tackles under the new points system and were slapped with suspensions.

Like many aspects of breaking down contact from a match review committee level, ruling on the crusher tackle isn’t as black and white as something like a head high or spear tackle.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth, Fittler said the match review committee had a “big responsibility” in how they go about ruling on each individual case.

He said how the attacking player pivots and “twists” in the tackle plays a key role in how the defending player lands on them.

“I think the committee and judiciary have a big responsibility which ones they suspend,” Fittler said.

“They’ve got to take it into consideration (attacking player) because everyone is twisting.

“All of them for some reason they’re twisting to go backwards. It’s amazing how it has turned around. If you’re going to push something, you’ll back into it if it’s heavy.

“Whether they’re doing that for that reason, because I always thought you’d want to land on your stomach so you can land on your feet quicker.

Players backing into defenders is something officials need to consider. (Nine)

“I reckon my whole career I can’t remember someone twisting backwards to go into the defence line. You get taught if you do that you’ll get broken ribs.”

The twisting is a by-product of the evolution of the game, said Andrew Johns, pointing to “all that wrestling they do now and the third man spearing at the legs.”

Johns also shot down suggestions players were staying down so they can attract attention from the match officials and sway momentum their way.

“Anyone coming in and saying they are laying down maybe you should get out there and put their head in there,” he said. “If you got those neck burners you get pain down your arm. If it keeps going someone will break their neck.”

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Billy’s Breakdown, Maroons great Billy Slater said the NRL needs to be careful not to adopt a uniform approach when judging crushers. He said there were instances where contact is accidental and the defending player hasn’t got enough time to shift their body to make the tackle safe.

Raiders star Croker backs into Moeaki Fotuaika. (FOX Sports)

Several examples show the attacking player backing into the defender and the onus is on the man making the tackle not to put the rival player in a dangerous position, which is unfair according to Slater

“If he lets him go it’s an advantage to the ball-carrier, he could get a quick play-the-ball or spin out of it and keep going,” he said.

“Players and coaches are really smart, they identify where they can get their team an advantage. That’s why we’re finding more players in these positions.”

He added, the changing of the grading system could impact the game negatively once the finals get underway.

“It’s dangerous practice leading into the finals giving a minimum sentence of two weeks if they committed a crusher tackle. A lot of these tackles are accidental and it’s a result of the ball-carrier contributing to the position they’re finding themselves in.”