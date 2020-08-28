Craig Fitzgibbon turns down St George Illawarra Dragons coach job to remain Roosters assistant

Former NRL star and Sydney Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon has reportedly refused a job offer to be the new head coach of the St George-Illawarra Dragons from next year.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Fitzgibbon was approached by his former club as the Dragons eye a more permanent replacement for Paul McGregor. Interim coach Dean Young has taken the reins for now but it’s expected the club will pick a different candidate to lead the team from 2021 and beyond.

Fitzgibbon, 43, reportedly spoke to club executives over the phone, but he “decided to remain loyal to the Roosters and won’t be on the lookout for a job until at least the end of next season such is his loyalty to Nick Politis and Trent Robinson”.

Boyd Cordner and right, Craig Fitzgibbon, assistant coach at the Roosters (Getty)

Dapto product Fitzgibbon had an illustrious rugby league career that started with the Illawarra Steelers in 1998.

The following season he featured in the grand final with the newly merged St George-Illawarra club before joining the Roosters, where he would remain until 2009 when he left for Hull to play two more years.

Griffin the ‘early favourite’ for Dragons job

He played in four more NRL grand finals with the tri-colours, winning the Premiership in 2002. During his time with the Roosters he earned representative honours with 11 games for the NSW Blues and 19 caps for the Kangaroos.

In 2011 Fitzgibbon retired and a few weeks after making the announcement he joined the Roosters coaching staff, where he has remained ever since.

Former Broncos and Panthers coach Anthony Griffin is rumoured to be the front-runner for take McGregor’s place as Dragons coach from next season.