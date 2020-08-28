Colorado’s top court won’t hear lawsuit over governor’s mask order

By
Matilda Coleman
-
1

An attempt by two Colorado conservatives to get the state Supreme Court to strike down a statewide mask order and other executive actions taken by Gov. Jared Polis to slow the spread of the coronavirus hit a roadblock Friday when the court declined to take up the case.

Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, a Castle Rock Republican, and activist Michelle Malkin filed their lawsuit against the governor late Wednesday. On Friday, a spokesman for the Supreme Court tweeted that the justices would not give the orders a review.

Neville and Malkin asserted in their suit that the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act — which gives the governor expanded powers in an emergency — is unconstitutional and violates the requirement that laws be passed by the state legislature. Among the orders they cited in their lawsuit was Polis’ July 16 directive that Coloradans wear masks in public.

