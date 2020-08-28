Children in a World Gone Mad: 5 Kids’ Books Set During World War II

Jack’s fictional role as Blitz messenger boy and Rip’s owner creates the framework for a nail-biting adventure, but this is also a tale of friendship and family, in which no one is completely whole. Jack’s friend Paula desperately tries to hide her Jewish heritage while she stockpiles supplies in anticipation of a Nazi invasion. Jack strives to prove his worth to his depressed amputee father, and to face up to schoolmates who mock his one deaf ear. “Useless” and “Deaf Nellie” by day, fearless Blitz messenger boy by night — wearing the uniform he secretly keeps at his granddad’s — Jack is a true superhero. The metaphor goes unspoken but will surely appeal to young readers.

WAR STORIES

By Gordon Korman

240 pp. Scholastic. $17.99.

(Ages 8 to 12)

Gordon Korman brings the gritty horrors of combat to life in “War Stories.” The exhaustively destructive liberation of France in 1944 is seen through the eyes of the 17-year-old U.S. Army G.I. Jacob Firestone, known as “High School” to the rest of his squad because he’s so young. Jacob shares “war stories” through a structure I think of as “generational flashback,” allowing the contemporary reader to relate to Jacob’s great-grandson, Trevor, who at 12 is obsessed via video games with the military side of the European theater. Trevor, his peace-loving dad, Daniel (a history teacher whose store of facts comes in handy for background information), and the irrepressibly confident old soldier Jacob (now 93) make a pilgrimage to France on the 75th anniversary of V-E (Victory in Europe) Day. The shadowy menace of La Vérité, a group bent on revenge for a mysterious error of judgment committed by Jacob 75 years earlier, adds modern contrast and tension. Its intimidation of Trevor’s family includes slashed tires and a fake bomb in their hotel room. The concept of a personal vendetta replicating war, in the form of modern terrorism, brings the past uncomfortably close both for Trevor and for the reader.

LETTERS FROM CUBA

By Ruth Behar

272 pp. Nancy Paulsen Books. $17.99.

(Ages 10 and up)

Dispossession and flight are the lenses through which wartime is viewed in Ruth Behar’s “Letters From Cuba,” based on the little-known saga of Jews who emigrated from Poland to Cuba to escape persecution in the decade prior to World War II. The novel is framed as a series of letters, mostly written in 1938 from the 11-year-old émigré Esther to her little sister Malka as Esther and her father struggle to earn enough money to bring the rest of the family to Cuba from increasingly dangerous and hostile Poland. Practical, hardworking Esther sets up a dressmaking business as she learns to speak and read Spanish; she makes friends with a cosmopolitan and diverse group of Cuban citizens, including Chinese immigrants and the granddaughter of a former African slave, and participates in their various religious celebrations without ever losing her Jewish faith. This is a quiet story of determination, and an openly loving tribute to the author’s grandmother, who made the real journey that inspired Esther’s fictional one.

CHANCE

Escape From the Holocaust

By Uri Shulevitz

336 pp. Farrar, Straus & Giroux. $19.99.

(Ages 8 to 14)

Rounding out this eclectic selection of books is one more journey — this one autobiographical. The Caldecott Medalist Uri Shulevitz’s “Chance: Escape From the Holocaust” is a harrowing, engaging and utterly honest account of the author’s childhood, forged in the crucible of war and affected by it long after it is over. Uri is 4 when German bombs begin falling on Warsaw. Following a serendipitous conversation with a Jewish refugee, his father drags him and his mother out of Poland and into Russia. There they languish for a year and a half in a detention camp in the far north Archangel region near the White Sea until after the German invasion of the Soviet Union. They spend the remainder of the war in Turkestan, foreign pariahs on the verge of starvation.