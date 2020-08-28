Charles Hoskinson’s IOHK submitted a decentralized treasury proposal to the Ethereum Classic community By Cointelegraph

Charles Hoskinson’s IOHK submitted a decentralized treasury proposal to the Ethereum Classic community
Charles Hoskinson’s IOHK recently published two Improvement Proposals, or ECIPs, meant to help the struggling chain recover after a slew of recent 51% attacks. The first introduced a checkpoint system to prevent the possibility of such attacks, and the second proposed a decentralized treasury — a seemingly divisive idea within the ETC community.
Following the recent attacks, a heated debate ensued concerning the project’s future. Hoskinson, one of ‘s co-founders and a supporter of the ETC fork, believes that the way forward revolves around the institution of the decentralized treasury. The proposal suggests that the current method of funding has failed and it is time for a change:
