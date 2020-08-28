Channel 7 boss launches stunning $450m threat

Channel 7 boss James Warburton has launched a stunning attack on Cricket Australia and is threatening to pull the pin on its $450 million TV deal.

In an explosive interview with News Corp, Warburton labelled CA as a “train wreck” with “stumbling, bumbling” administrators who were the most incompetent he had worked with.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with the cricket schedule but CA is refusing to give Channel 7 a discount in its rights payments, despite the Big Bash League likely to be shorn of its biggest international stars this summer.

Channel 7 still has four years left to run on its exclusive free to air deal with CA.

“Put simply, this is not an acceptable product and we will not support the season,” Warburton told News Corp.

“It’s the most incompetent administration I’ve ever worked with, with no appointed full time Chief Executive Officer at a time when the sport needs strong leadership to steer through these extraordinary times. It’s a train wreck. We are forced to consider all our options including terminating the contract and we have put them on notice…

“What a bumbling, stumbling administration…

“It’s a joke and it rips off the fans. Imagine the AFL starting a season without Dusty (Dustin Martin), Danger (Patrick Dangerfield), Nat Fyfe, Marcus Bontempelli or Toby Greene.”

Warburton also gave a strongly worded interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, ahead of a September 16 due date for Channel 7’s broadcast payments to CA.

He accused CA of poor communication as his frustrations boiled over in public.

“Like we have done with the AFL, our obligation then is to really deliver something for the fans and the players and to put our best foot forward for all of our commercial partners as well,” Warburton said.

“But, at the moment, you pick up the paper every day and you read four or five different things.

“You have got the Australian T20 and one-day captain saying one thing, you have got the coach saying another, you have got BBL franchises talking about no international players – or [having more] grade cricketers.

“We could send the cameras down for free to telecast grade cricket.”