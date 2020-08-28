Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Instagram

In a statement confirming the passing of the Black Panther depicter, his family said that the late actor had been battling colon cancer for four years prior to his death.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its talents. Chadwick Boseman, who is best known for playing Black Panther, has passed away following battle with colon cancer. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news through a statement posted on his social media accounts on Friday, August 28. He was 43.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” so the statement read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

It continued, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

To conclude the statement the actor’s family thanked his fans for all the love and support that they have been giving to Chadwick and asked them to “continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Tributes have since poured in following the sad news. “The fact that he endured surgeries, chemo, and stage four cancer while making these incredible films… I can’t even imagine the strength required. Chadwick Boseman clearly was a superhero in real life. Rest In Peace. Wakanda Forever,” YouTuber Michelle Khare said. “REST IN PEACE CHADWICK BOSEMAN, THANK YOU FOR EVERY ROLE AND EVERY MOMENT ON SCREEN. SEE YOU IN THE NEXT LIFE,” an individual said.

“Words can’t describe how much we will miss you. every black person thanks you for being the best black panther the world could’ve ever given us. RIP Chadwick Boseman,” one other wrote, while someone expressed his/her condolences, “I really cannot hold back my tears f**k RIP Chadwick Boseman YOU WERE INCREDIBLE AND A BIG F**K YOU TO CANCER YET AGAIN.”