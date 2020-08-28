Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43: Look Back at His Greatest Roles

Hollywood is in mourning over the death of Chadwick Boseman.

The actor died at the age of 43 on Friday following a private battle with colon cancer.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” a statement posted to his official social media accounts read.

According to the post, Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it over the past four years as it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement added. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson‘s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The statement noted Boseman died in his home surrounded by his wife and family. “The family thanks you for your love and prayers,” the statement concluded, “and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”