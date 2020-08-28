CBI calls Rhea Chakraborty for Interrogation Regarding Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been embroiled in a series of controversies ever since day one. The Mumbai Police was initially handling the investigation into the actor’s death. Then Sushant’s father KK Singh filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty. The Supreme Courtthen then transferred the case to the CBI at the insistence of the Bihar Government. It was alleged that the Mumbai police wasn’t doing a thorugh job of the investigation.

Today, the CBI has called in Rhea Chakraborty for questioning regarding the late actor’s demise. Rhea was spotted arriving at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty. In the FIR filed by KK Singh, Rhea has been accused of things like money laundering and abetment of suicide. Rajput’s flatmate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh domestic help Keshav Bachner and house manager Samuel Miranda are also present at the guest house. They have already been questioned several times before.

