Broncos’ Melvin Gordonn says players “fighting the same battle” as Colin Kaepernick

Matilda Coleman
Broncos’ running back Melvin Gordon is furious with the NFL, saying it’s been “slow to the party” to address issues of racial injustice and police brutality.

In lieu of Thursday’s practice, the Broncos met in the morning and then reconvened at their facility in the afternoon, discussing Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wis., last weekend, and the unrest in the country following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.The meetings came four years after 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee.

The discussions hit close to home for Gordon, who is a native of Kenosha.

“I do believe this is what (Kaepernick) was doing,” Gordon said. “He was trying to bring this to light, and years later here we are, fighting the same battle.”

Those issues are now at the forefront of cancellations and postponements across all four major pro sports leagues. Broncos cornerback Justin Simmons asserted the team will continue to use its platform to bring about positive change.

“It’s great that we had great conversations, but at this point, conversation is only going to take you so far — we need action, we need change,” Simmons said. “Colorado is a big sports state, and there’s no one that holds more power in all those sports than the Denver Broncos. We have a real chance here to take hold of some (change), and to use our platform to run with it.”

After the Broncos practiced as scheduled Friday morning, coach Vic Fangio said he was “impressed with the players and where they’re coming from,” following Thursday’s non-football meetings.

“We all know this was going to be an improvise-and-adjust training camp with everything going on, and (Thursday) was one of those days,” Fangio said. “We did, and we think we’re better off for it.”

Gordon addressed the team Thursday, then spoke with media Friday. He called the footage of Blake’s shooting — which has gone viral since last weekend — “disgusting” and “heartbreaking.” He said he now feels like he needs to step up his community outreach in his hometown. And he again wondered why there are those who have not grasped the seriousness of the issue of police brutality against Black citizens.

“I want people to sit back and understand, and look at it as if that was your brother, or your husband, or your whatever being shot in the back, or being shot in the middle of the street, or having his throat stepped on,” Gordon said. “Look at it from that point, and just try to educate yourself on what (Black Americans) go through.”

