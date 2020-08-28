Broncos, Avs, Nuggets, Rockies protests will not be silenced in 2020

Sports are loud, victory is hard and the struggle never ends.

As Major League Baseball pauses to celebrate Jackie Robinson at the end of another tough week in the United States, we can appreciate the 75 long years since a summer day in 1945 when a young African-American infielder met with Brooklyn Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey and hatched a bold plan to break the sport’s color barrier. But on this contentious Friday, fans can also look around arenas and stadiums throughout North America to see protest disrupting nearly all the games pro athletes play.

Shut up and play? No way. Athletes will not be silenced in 2020.

In fact, Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp vows it as his duty to be “a voice nobody wants to hear.”

More than a country’s heart and soul are at stake in a fight against racism for Kemp and athletes pushing for change. Away from the field of play, they are mothers or fathers, proud sons and strong daughters motivated by the basic instinct to protect their flesh and blood.

“Because of my skin color, I know life can be unjust and not fair. I’m a warrior, so I can deal with whatever BS happens to me,” said Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson, blessed May 27 with the birth of a child named Ada, the source of his greatest joy and deepest fears.

“My baby girl is mixed (race). But I know as she grows up, people will see her as Black. And if she experiences the same BS for her skin color, my outlook would be very different. I’d be outraged.”

While Jacob Blake lies handcuffed to a hospital bed after being shot seven times in the back by Kenosha, Wis., police, the Broncos postponed practice, the NHL called of playoff games and the Rockies joined Kemp in refusing to take the field.

Should any of this be a surprise? Not really, if we’ve learned anything from history. From the days of Jackie Robinson, sports have tackled uncomfortable issues of race and inequality the rest of American society has been painfully hesitant to confront.

“You think about Jackie Robinson, the things he had to endure. Getting spit on and not being able to stay in the same hotel as his teammates. Being an outcast and carrying that weight of the whole African-American community on his back,” Kemp said. “To be able to endure that and play a game he loved to play, it speaks volumes to his character and what he did in his world. I don’t know if I would be able to do that.”

Kemp knows there are Colorado fans that now feel betrayed, incensed their Rockies, Nuggets or Avs would refuse to play.

“Am I going crazy for not wanting sports to be political?” said local sports fan Eric Arthurs, blasting what he regards as a selfish agenda by entitled millionaire athletes. “Fans having waited months amid the pandemic and uncertainty they could play, then (athletes) decide they should just stop? I used to like to pretend they care even a little about us, but obviously not.”

So maybe it takes Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, unafraid to admit his white privilege, to explain the bodies of Black athletes are more than vessels for our entertainment.

“I think just shut up and play your sport is very simple-minded. I don’t think that’s doing a great job of putting yourself in other people’s shoes because we’re all human,” Story said.

In retrospect, Story regrets Colorado took the field Wednesday against Arizona, while Kemp sat out alone in protest.

Doing the right thing isn’t always easy. Change is hard. So let me offer kudos to the Rockies for having a change of heart about taking the field. Loving thy neighbor begins with embracing the struggle together.

“I know we’re baseball players and that’s what we love to do … It doesn’t define who you are,” Story said. “I’m a Christian first and foremost.”

After praying, he encouraged teammates of different ethnicities than Kemp to join him on the sideline.

The Broncos reported to training camp on a summer morning, with running short to prepare for the Sept. 14 season-opener against Tennessee, and decided it was more important to huddle as a team and in small groups, to plan how they can be agents of good from Denver to Aurora, so young Elijah McClain’s tragic death in 2019 will not be in vain.

New Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is a native of the same Wisconsin city on Lake Michigan where Blake was shot in the presence of his three kids. Big, strong football players were reduced to puddles of raw emotion listening to Gordon share deeply personal fears as he described the horror of gunfire Tuesday that killed two protesters against police brutality on the streets of his hometown.

“You could hear and feel the emotion in Melvin’s voice,” Johnson said. “His family was out there marching in the protest where two people died. It could’ve been … his family members that died.”

Life is a blessing and a struggle for anybody who refuses to yield in the face of brutality or hate.

“The biggest thing in life is just to keep pushing for better, so my daughter will know I’m fighting for her justice in this world,” Johnson said.

Taking a knee during the national anthem or refusing to play a game cannot end systemic racism. That’s why Johnson lobbied Colorado legislators and watched intently as Senate Bill 217, which brings landmark police reform, won passage in June.

“Our future is dark. We can’t see it. It’s unknown,” Johnson said. “But what can give us light is the past. We can learn from our past to shed light that shows us the way to a better future.”

If sports teach us anything, we know victory is hard. So while refusing to go out and play, Broncos, Nuggets, Avs and Rockies will lean into criticism for taking a stand.

Erik Pearson, a hardcore baseball fan, asked me: “Is this the day that professional sports died?”

A full 75 years after we dared to dream of Jackie Robinson in a big-league uniform, I would suggest Aug. 27 and 28 will instead be remembered as the days pro sports grew up.

Shut up and play? Never again.

The good fight goes on, because the good fight never quits.