Brisbane Broncos NRL 2020 news Tevita Pangai Jr contract

Tevita Pangai Jr looks to have received a stay of execution, with the Brisbane Broncos board set to wait until after the weekend before making a decision on the forward’s future at Red Hill.

Only Nine News cameras were at Pangai’s house in Brisbane today when he emerged from a mammoth three hour Zoom conference with the board, where he put forward a case to avoid having his $650,000-a-year contract torn up after repeated COVID-19 bubble breaches.

Pangai spent more than half an hour on the phone outside his house after the meeting, but the call he’s desperately waiting for on his future isn’t likely to come today.

It’s believed the delay is the result of the Broncos’ board members being split on the matter.

Chairman Karl Morris declined to comment today, referring to the matter as “private’, while director and club legend Darren Lockyer said the process “was ongoing”.

Pangai’s career is on life support after he admitted to multiple NRL biosecurity breaches, following revelations he visited the opening of a barber shop in Brisbane’s south that had connections to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

The Tongan international was fined $30,000 by the NRL Integrity Unit and suspended indefinitely.

The Broncos then handed their star forward a breach notice, with the 24-year-old needing to show cause as to why his multi-million dollar deal shouldn’t be terminated.

Pangai has stated he wants to stay at the Broncos, but that wish may not be granted.

The board meeting comes just days after the club officially parted ways with besieged coach Anthony Seibold, who was just 20 months into a five-year deal.