Bring It On 20th Bday And 11 Other Pop Culture Anniversaries

So many iconic VMA moments.
1.
First, nine years ago, on August 28, Beyoncé announced her first pregnancy at the VMAs.
2.
17 years ago, on August 28, Britney Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera smooched on stage at the VMAs.
3.
And, seven years ago, on August 25, Miley Cyrus twerked at the VMAs.
4.
20 years ago, on August 22, Bring It On had its LA premiere.
5.
23 years ago, on August 26, Mariah Carey released her single “Honey.”
6.
Five years ago, on August 27, Instagram finally let users upload images with different dimensions, thus getting rid of the need for the ol’ square crop.
7.
13 years ago, on August 23, the Jonas Brothers were smizing the heck out of the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.
8.
Seven years ago, on August 25, Miley Cyrus released her banger “Wrecking Ball.”
9.
Five years ago, on August 27, Taylor Swift sang “Smelly Cat” with Lisa Kudrow on her 1989 tour.
10.
10 years ago, on August 24, Katy Perry released her album Teenage Dream. Notable bops included “California Gurls,” “Firework,” and, of course, “Teenage Dream.”
11.
20 years ago, on August 23, Brad Pitt was rocking a goatee on the red carpet for Snatch.
12.
And finally, 52 years ago, on August 26, the Beatles released their song “Hey Jude.””
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF