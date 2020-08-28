Brian Flores: ‘I’ve had guns pointed at me by police officers’

As of now, the Dolphins have not canceled any practices, which several teams have done this week.

As one of only three Black head coaches in the NFL, Flores has made it clear he’s experienced his fair share of racism. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who is also Black, has similarly spoken about facing racism from police. Lynn revealed in June that he was recently pulled over and asked if he was on parole or had been to jail before he was even asked to hand over his license and registration.

Police brutality against Black Americans has become a focal point of nationwide protests over the past few months, with the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., leading to NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL and WNBA games to be postponed. The NFL season has not started yet so only practices have been canceled so far. However, several “prominent Black players” are reportedly considering sitting out games to demonstrate their solidarity with protesters and the Black community as a whole.