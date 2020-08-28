BMW Championship leaderboard 2020: Live golf scores, results from Friday’s Round 2

The field is down to 70 in the race for the 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs as the PGA Tour shifts to the BMW Championship, the second of three tournaments to determine golf’s champion.

Dustin Johnson overtook Justin Thomas for the outright points lead with his runaway victory in last week’s Northern Trust and also passed Thomas as the world’s top-ranked golfer. Still, they are separated by just 92 points in the FedEx Cup standings (2,571 vs. 2,479). Webb Simpson is third with 2,163 points.

Here was the top five entering play at the BMW Championship:

Dustin Johnson 2,571 Justin Thomas 2,479 Webb Simpson 2,163 Daniel Berger 1,917 Collin Morikawa 1,902

Keep in mind, a win at a FedEx Cup playoff tournament is worth three times as many points (1,500) as a regular season victory (500), so many of the 70 golfers still in contention could in theory catch Johnson and Thomas if they come away with a win at Olympia Fields Country Club.

The top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings advance to next week’s Tour Championship, the final leg of the playoffs to determine who wins the FedEx Cup (and its $15 million prize).

Follow live scores from each round of the 2020 BMW Championship with our leaderboard, along with updated tee times and TV coverage.

BMW Championship leaderboard 2020

How to watch the BMW Championship

NBC and Golf Channel have live coverage of the BMW Championship in 2020. The tournament airs exclusively on Golf Channel for the first two days before shifting to NBC for the final rounds Saturday and Sunday. You can stream the BMW Championship on both networks’ subscription services, on PGA Tour Live or via fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Here is the full breakdown for the BMW Championship TV schedule (all times Eastern):

Date Time TV channel Thursday, Aug. 27 3-7 p.m. Golf Channel, fuboTV Friday, Aug. 28 3-7 p.m. Golf Channel, fuboTV Saturday, Aug. 29 Noon-3 p.m. | 3-6 p.m. Golf Channel | NBC, fuboTV Sunday, Aug. 30 1-3 p.m. | 3-7 p.m. Golf Channel | NBC, fuboTV

BMW Championship tee times

Here is the complete list of Northern Trust tee times for Friday’s Round 2:

Round 2: Friday, Aug. 28

Hole No. 1

Tee time Group 12:30 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Danny Lee, Tom Hoge 12:41 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay 12:52 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Champ 1:03 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama, Abraham Ancer 1:14 p.m. Andrew Landry, Corey Conners, Matt Kuchar 1:25 p.m. Alex Noren, Harry Higgs, Adam Hadwin 1:36 p.m. Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Joaquin Niemann 1:47 p.m. Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed 1:58 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger 2:09 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson 2:20 p.m. J.T. Poston, Jason Kokrak, Maverick McNealy

Hole No. 10