BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Show Off Their Sweet Charms in ‘Ice Cream’ Music Video

The highly-anticipated collaboration marks the first time the South Korean girl group links up with the former Disney darling and serves as the second single off their first studio album.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez‘s highly-anticipated collaboration, “Ice Cream”, is here for both your viewing and listening pleasure. The collaborators released the single and its colorful accompanying music video at midnight on Friday, August 28 as promised.

In the visuals, the four-piece girl group and the former Disney darling don a series of retro outfits as they compare their sweet charms to ice cream. “Come a little closer ’cause you looking thirsty/ I’ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee,” Selena sings inside an ice cream car, sporting a pink-and-white sailor outfit.

Meanwhile, the South Korean ladies enjoy a number of fun activities in the visuals, including riding bikes and playing with balloons. Naturally, there are also scenes of them showcasing their fun choreography. “You’re the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so I can’t see nobody else for me, no,” Jisoo rhymes at one point during the song.

“Ice Cream” marks the first time BLACKPINK collaborates with Selena and serves as the second single off the group’s first Korean-language studio effort, “The Album”. In an interview with NAVER, the girls said of working with Selena, “All of our members are fans of Selena Gomez. Although we couldn’t meet her in person and work with her, we felt her charm once again as we communicated with her several times.”

They added, “We thought she was a very cool person when we saw her sharing opinions with others in a humble and easy way. We were so happy to hear that she was also a fan of ours, and we’re very satisfied with the work made by sharing musical synergy with her.”

Selena shared the same feelings as saying, “I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys and so like, this is a big, big dream for me, and I can’t wait.”