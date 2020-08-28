‘Bizarre’ St George-Illawarra ploy leaves league greats flabbergasted

A “bizarre” post-match interview with St George-Illawarra interim coach Dean Young left NRL greats Greg Alexander and Braith Anasta flabbergasted after the Dragons 14-10 loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

The Titans scored twice in the final five minutes to continue their climb from the bottom of the ladder and cement their status as the NRL’s most improved team.

Yet the Dragons tactics came under the microscope at full-time for how $1 million star Ben Hunt was utilised in the loss.

Young, in his second week in charge of the club after Paul McGregor was axed, said the way his side performed in clutch time “pisses me off” but admitted he has thought about giving Hunt a rest during games for sometime.

Hunt off for a break with eight minutes left in the first half but was forced to return because an injury to Billy Brittain.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a while, and I spoke to Mary (McGregor) when Mary was coach, but I think it would be nice to give Hunty and Cam a rest at some stage,” he said.

“As you’ve just touched on, we have a lot of experience missing with Korbin Sims, Tariq Sims and Paul Vaughan but in saying that, I think Hunty’s playing some good footy and if I can find him a spell either side of halftime, we’ll even see some better creativity out of him. That’s the plan I’m going with.”

That explanation for bringing the Maroons playmaker off didn’t sit well with Alexander, with the Penrith great confused about Young’s reasons behind the move.

“I think that’s bizarre,” Alexander said. “Why does Ben Hunt need a rest? I’ve got no idea, why does he need a rest? Just get him out there for 80 minutes. He spoke about players playing for 80 minutes – Ben Hunt does not need a rest.”

Anasta said making a change like that when Hunt has seen a reversal in form hurts the Dragons.

“He’s been playing his best footy of late,” he said. “He’s even been coming off the bench so it’s not like he’s had a really tough season. He should be quite fresh, it’s a shorter season than normal. Just play him.”