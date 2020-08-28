Bitcoin balks as the Fed talks, DeFi surge continues: Weekly recap By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin balks as the Fed talks, DeFi surge continues: Weekly recap
This week was quite eventful for crypto and traditional markets, and investors will note that as central banks introduce new monetary expansion policy, (BTC) and altcoins have begun to forge their own path.
Before reading the rundown, catch up on the most-read stories centered around the price of Bitcoin, the macroeconomic picture and the DeFi phenomenon gaining traction.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.