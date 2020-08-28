Bills cut Stephen Hauschka, Tyler Bass wins kicking job

Stephen Hauschka earned himself a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2019, but the team now is ready to move on from the 35-year-old.

Buffalo decided to release Hauschka on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, and rookie Tyler Bass will take over kicking duties this season.

Hauschka won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and signed with the Bills in 2017. While he was solid during his first year in Buffalo, the last two seasons weren’t great for the aging kicker. Hauschka made just 78.6% of his field goals in each of the last two seasons, including just 41.7% from 50-plus yards.

The Bills selected Bass out of Georgia Southern in the 2020 NFL Draft, and that selection made for a nice kicking battle through training camp. With the rookie winning the position, it’ll be interesting to see how he performs in 2020.

Last season with Georgia Southern, Bass made all of his extra point attempts. However, he made just 20-of-28 field goal attempts.