Best, funniest fantasy football team names for 2020

Some will tell you that studying rankings and auction values is the most important part of your preseason fantasy preparation; others will say it’s coming up with a sleeper list or draft cheat sheet. Do those things matter? Sure, I guess…I don’t know. Who cares? We all know what really matters — what can make or break your season and determine if it’s successful before the first down of football is played in 2020 — is whether you come up with a funny or creative fantasy football team name. Better yet — coming up with the best fantasy team name.

We already know this season is going to be crazy, which is saying something since fantasy football seasons are always crazy. You still have to worry about first-round picks tearing their ACLs and other starters being taken out near the goal, but now you also have to worry about a dude going on the COVID-19 reserve list the morning of a game. There’s nothing you can do about any of that, so focus on the one thing you can control: Your team name.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2020 cheat sheet

Not all of our player-name puns are winners. For every “Chark Week” there’s a “Cute As a Sutton.” (Can you tell which is supposed to be the good one?) We have some lengthy ones, like “I Live in a Van Down By the River” and some quick-hitters, like “Boyd Rage.” There are pandemic-related suggestions, like “Drew Lockdown,” “Stay in Mahomes,” and “We’re Allen in This Together,” as well as politically inspired ones, like “Gallup Poll,” “Ad Hockenson Committee,” “Cooper d’etat,” and “The Mixon Administration.” Don’t worry, though — we have something for the Left (“Green New Deal”) and the Right (“Build The Waller!”). We’re inclusive like that.

2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Superflex | Top 200

Of course, we also have some classics, like “Lamar the Merrier,” “Last Night I Took an El(liott),” “Another ‘Quon Bites the Dust,” “Finding Deebo,” and “Chubby Chasers,” as well as new favorites, such as “Batman and Dobbins,” “Call of Jeudy,” “Jalen Thee Stallion”, “Burrowito Bowl,” and “Fresh Prince of Helaire.”

We’ll fully admit we’re volume shooters with our list of potential team names. We’ve been compiling these for years, so some aren’t exactly on the cutting edge of modern pop culture (if they ever were). But all it takes is one good one to win over the people your league — or even just one bad one to inspire you to think of something better. After all, the best team names tend to be inside jokes or possibly offensive material that we can’t put here, so you’re on your own for those. Just, you know, be careful you don’t get canceled or anything because people aren’t screwing around in 2020.

You might not get all — or most — of the references below, so either ignore those or go to your local library to research them. Either way, you’re in the right place if you’re looking to start your season off right!

Best fantasy football team names for 2020

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Fresh Prince Of Helaire

That’s Helairious

Clyde And Go Seek

Courtland Sutton

Night Courtland

King Of The Courtland/Royal Courtland

Always Up To Sutton

Cute As A Sutton

Corn Cobb Pipe And A Sutton Nose And Two Eyes Made Out Of Cole (You’ll need Randall Cobb, Courtland Sutton, Cole Beasley for this one, but definitely worth it)

Nick Chubb

Chubb Pack

Chubby Chasers

We Be Chubbin’

Nick Of Time

Nick Heads

Amari Cooper

Giorgio Amari

Amari 2600

Amari Teenage Riot

Have Yourself Amari Little Christmas

That’s Amari!

Palace Cooper/Cooper d’etat

Zach Ertz

MegaErtz

Death Ertz-tificate

A.J. Green

Green New Deal

Joe Mixon

Catalina Wine Mixon

Mixon It Up

The Mixon Administration

Mixon Match

Christian McCaffrey

Golden McCaffrey

Onward Christian Solder

Fanatical Christians/Christian Missionaries

Christian Kirk

(see above)

(see below)

Kirk Cousins

Captain Kirks

Kissing Cousins

Lamar Jackson

Lamar The Merrier

View From Lamar

Joe Burrow

JOEVID-19

Beg, Burrow, And Steal

Burrowito Bowl (or any variation of “Burrito” you enjoy)

Alvin Kamara

KamaraVirus

Lights, Kamara, Action

Kamara Shy/Instant Kamara

The Kamara Adds 10 Pounds/The Kamara Loves You

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Dak Prescott

Dakstreet’s Back

Baby Got Dak

Dak And Yellow

Prescott Your Luck

Full-Court Prescott

Tyreek Hill

Kings Of The Hill

Hill Toppers

Hyde And Tyreek

Get Your Tyreek On

Hill Street Blues

‘Reek Havoc/Havoc ‘Reekers

Baker Mayfield

Baker Of Chains

Mayfield Of Dreams

Baker Mayfields Forever

Shake-N-Bakers

Baking Bad

JuJu Smith-Schuster

King Of The JuJu’s

Bad/Good JuJu

JuJu Know What I’m Sayin’?

JK Dobbins

Haha JK LOL

Batman And Dobbins

Rockin’ Dobbins

Dobbins And Stealin’

James Conner

Conner Air

Ex-Conners

The James Gang

DJ Chark

Baby Chark/Chark Attack/Chark Week

Kyler Murray

Murray Convention

Murray-Up Offense

Cobra Kyler

George Kittle

Kittle One

Pot Calling The Kittle Black

Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon On A Prayer

Highway To Bell

Saved By Le’Bell

Drew Brees

Touchdown Breesus

Pimpin’ Ain’t Breesy/Breesy Does It

Life’s A Brees

Bad And BouBrees

Brees The Sheriff

Ezekiel Elliott

Last Night I Took An El(liott)

Hide And Go Zeke/Zeke And You Shall Find

Zeke Squad

Ezekiel 25:17

The Zeke Shall Inherit The Earth

Larry Fitzgerald

99 Problems But A Fitz Ain’t One

Get Fitz Or Die Tryin’

Marquise Brown

Hooray For Hollywood

Hollywood Squares

Adam Thielen

I Gotta Thielen/Hooked On A Thielen/More Than A Thielen/Can’t Stop The Thielen

Thielen Like Makin’ Love

Adam Bomb

Up And Adam

AJ Dillon

Killin’ With Dillon

Todd Gurley

2 Gurleys, 1 Kupp

Gone Gurley

Gurleys Just Want To Have Fun

Brown Eyed Gurley

The Gurley Gates

Cooper Kupp

(see top one above)

Red Solo Kupp

Palace Cooper/Cooper d’etat

Saquon Barkley

Saquaratine Barkley

Another ‘Quon Bites The Dust

All Barkley, No Bite/My Barkley Is Louder Than My Bite

Watch What You Saquon

Van Jefferson

I Live In A Van Down By The River

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb Skewers/Lamb Chops/etc.

Portable CeeDee Player

CeeDee Burner

High-Yield CeeDee

Carson Wentz

Wentz Upon A Time

Just Say Wentz

Mercedes Wentz

From Wentz We Came

Go Wentz, Young Man

North By North Wentz

Darwin Thompson

Darwinism

All I Do Is Darwin

Blake Jarwin

(see above)

Noah Fant

Fantom Of The Opera/Fantom Menace

Fant Man

What Do You Noah ‘Bout It?

Darren Waller

Build The Waller!/Against The Waller/etc.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs In A Blanket

Can You Diggs It?

DK Metcalf

Golden Metcalf

Robert Woods

Woods You Rather?

Cabin In The Woods

Hayden Hurst

Hurst Things Hurst

It Was The Best Of Times, It Was The Hurst Of Times (etc.)

Calvin Ridley

Get Ridley Of ‘Em

T.J. Hockenson

Ad Hockenson Committee

Hockenson A Loogie

Kenny Golladay

Golladay Inn Express

Jimmy Garoppolo

Nuthin’ But A Jimmy G Thang

Jimmy G-String Divas

Deebo Samuel

Finding Deebo

Son Of Samuel

Mecole Hardman

Don’t You Forget About Mecole

Mecole, Myself And I

Get Hardman

Henry Ruggs III

Bearskin Ruggs/Area Ruggs/etc.

Raheem Mostert

Host With The Mostert

Mostert Likely To Succeed

Tevin Coleman

Coleman Coolers

Old Chunk Of Coleman

Seventh Tevin/Tevin Can Wait/I’ve Died And Gone To Tevin/Stairway To Tevin

Mike Evans

(see above and replace “Tevin” with “Evans”)

Devin Singletary

(see above and replace “Tevin” with “Devin”)

Young, Free, and Singletary

Kenyan Drake

Easy Drake Oven

Life Is What You Drake It

Drake It Til You Make It (or Fake it Til You Drake It)

I Do What I Kenyan/Yes We Kenyan!

Grand Kenyan

OutDrake

Michael Gallup

Gallup Poll

Julio Jones

Dr. Julio

Game of Jones

Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger Helper

Golden Tate

Tate Is Enough

Tate Misbehavin’

Golden Rush/Good As Golden/Golden Idols

Deshaun Watson

MegaWatson

Turn Down For Watson

Deshaun Of The Dead

DeSean Jackson

(see last one above)

Alshon Jeffery

(see above)

Tyler Lockett

Stone Cold Lockett

Pop-Lockett-Drop It

Hot Lockett

Pocket Lockett

Drew Lock

(see most above)

Drew Lockdown

Allen Robinson

We’re Allen This Together

Here’s To You, Mr. Robinson

Keenen Allen

(see first one above)

Peach Keenan

Jarvis Landry

Gym, Tan, Landry

Dirty Landry

Landry Service

Chris Godwin

There Is A Godwin!

All I Do Is Godwin

D.J. Moore

Gimme Moore

Mark Ingram

Ingram Toenails

Austin Ekeler

Austin Powers

What The Ekeler?

DeAndre Hopkins

Don’t ‘Nuk It Til Your Try It/’Nuk Three Times/’Nuk ‘Nuk Joke

Going ‘Nuklear/’Nuklear Option/’Nuklear Blast

Tyler Boyd

Yeaaaaaaaaah Booooooooooooyd!

Boyd Rage

Avoid The Boyd

Kareem Hunt

Krispy Kareems

Thick Of The Hunt/In The Hunt/Big-Game Hunting

Jared Goff

Goff Button/Turn Your Head And Goff/Cover Your Goff

Turn Goff The Lights

G’off My Lawn

Tarik Cohen

Cohen Of Silence

Odell Beckham Jr.

O-Dell No!

Dude, You’re Getting O-Dell!

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes Boys

Mahomes Is Where The Heart Is

Mahomes Cookin’

Home Sweet Mahomes/Never Leaving Mahomes/Stay At Mahomes

Will Fuller V

Fuller House

Fuller Up!

You’re Fuller Of S***

Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way

Will Powered

Wilson Phillips (Just draft Russell Wilson, Philip Rivers, and Phillip Lindsay…it’s not hard)

Philip Rivers

A Rivers Runs Through It

Marlon Mack

Born To Mack/Return Of The Mack

Travis Kelce

Kelce Lately

Leonard Fournette

Fournettecation

Nothing But Fournette

Miles Sanders

100 Miles And Runnin’

I Would Walk 500 Miles

Head In The Sanders/Belt Sanders/Quick Sanders/Sanders Castles

Emmanuel Sanders

(see last one above)

O’ Come, O’ Come Emmanuel

Derrick Henry

Oil Derricks

Brandin Cooks

Ain’t No Such Thing As Halfway Cooks

Too Many Cooks

Dalvin Cook

(see above)

Jared Cook

(see above)

Davante Adams

Adams Bomb

Wings Of A Davante

Davante’s Inferno

DeVante Parker

(see above)

Illegal Parker

Walk In The Parker

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs Ladder

N’Keal Harry

Even N’Keal

License To N’Keal/If Looks Could N’Keal

Jalen Reagor

Jalen Thee Stallion

T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Dolla $ign

T.Y. Very Much

Sony Michel

My Little Sony/Sony Tails

Say It Ain’t Sony

Sony Side Up

Jerry Jeudy

Judge Jeudy

Call Of Jeudy

Allen Lazard

Lazard King

Lazard Focus/Lazard Pointer/Lazard Beam

Preston Williams

Full-Court Preston

Preston Your Luck

Austin Hooper

Austin Powers

Jumping Through Hoopers

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki To My Stomach

Cam Newton

Steady Cams

Lights, Cam, Action

Cam Akers

(see above)

Green Akers

Tom Brady

Here’s My Number, So Call Me Brady

Once, Twice, Three Times A Brady

Diontae Johnson

A Hill To Diontae

Darius Slayton

Double Darius

Slayton Queen!/Slayton All Day

Jonathan Taylor

Taylor Made

Ke’Shawn Vaughn

It’s Vaughn Like Donkey Kong

Lock And Ke’Shawn

Ryan Tannehill

Gym, Tannehill, Laundry

Gardner Minshew

Taming Of The Minshew

Howdy, Gardners

Duke Johnson

You Make Me Want To Duke

Johnson And More Johnson (since there’s a good chance people will draft David and Duke)

Jamison Crowder

Crowder Control/Capacity Crowder/Sold Out Crowder/Three’s a Crowder

Clam Crowder

Crowder Heads

Julian Edelman

Ladies And Edelman

Stop The Spreadelman

Dede Westbrook

Throw Some Dedes On That B****

Go Westbrook, Young Man

Parris Campbell

We’ll Always Have Parris/Last Tango In Parris

Tee Higgins

Spill The Tee

Tee It Up

Aaron Rodgers

To Aaron Is Human

Aaron On The Side Of Caution

Mr. Rodgers’ Neighborhood

Aaron Jones

(See first two above)

Derek Carr

Dude, Where’s My Carr?

Sterling Shepard

Sterling Record/Sterling Silver

Matthew Stafford

Stafford Infection

Dwayne Haskins

Haskins For A Friend/Thanks For Haskins

Haskins Robbins

Dwayne’s World

Dwyane Maskins

Jalen Hurd

Hurd Immunity

Mohamed Sanu

Sanu Jack City

Matt Ryan

Song Of Matty Ice And Fire

Saving Matt Ryan

Jack Doyle

I’ve Doyled Myself

Doyle Rules!

Doyled Alive/Doyling Point/Bring To A Doyle

Jason Witten

At Witten’s End

C.J. Uzomah

Secret Of The Uzomah

Nick Foles

Foles In One

Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky Patrol

Too Good to be Trubisky

Get Mitch Or Die Tryin’

Life’s A Mitch/Son Of A Mitch/Mitch Please (and so on)

Ito Smith

All You Can Ito

Ito, Drink, And Be Merry

You Are What You Ito

Gus Edwards

Gus Station/Gus Stop/Back Up the Gus/Get on the Gus

Every Day I’m Gustlin’

Kerryon Johnson

Kerryon My Wayward Son

Keep Calm and Kerryon

Frank Gore

Gore-ronavirus

Zack Moss

A Rolling Stone Gathers No Moss

Uno Moss, Por Favor

Dare Ogunbowale

Double Dare/Go Ahead, I Dare You

Jamaal Williams

Jamaal About That Bass

Damien Harris

Harris Wheels

Notre Damien

Rex Burkhead

Burkhead Of The Class

Rex-N-Effect

Rex Appeal

Rashaad Penny

Runnin’ Rashaad Over You

Penny For Your Thoughts

Penny Candy

The Penny Is Mightier

Giovani Bernard

Giovani Vidi Vici

Robbie Gould

Gould Members

Steven Hauschka

The Hauschka Always Wins

Matt Prater

Livin’ On A Prater

Praters Gonna Hate

Ka’imi Fairbairn

All’s Fairbairn In Love And War

Harrison Butler

Butker? Butker? Anyone? Butker?

Justin Tucker

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

Joey Slye

You Slye Dog/Slye As A Fox

Graham Gano

Golden Grahams

Do It For The ‘Graham

InstaGraham

Michael Badgley

Badgley Of Honor

Vinnie Iyer, Jordan Heck, Tony Fortier-Bensen, Jacob Camenker, Billy Heyen and Ellis Williams all contributed to this article.