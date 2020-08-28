Bella Thorne OnlyFans Drama With Sex Workers

It’s the messing with people’s bags for me.
In case you missed it, OnlyFans is a subscription service where people — “fans” — can subscribe to certain creators for various forms of exclusive content. It can range anywhere from fitness to cooking, but it’s particularly popular among sex workers.
Well, in the past couple months, celebs and influencers have flocked to the app, with various promises and varying degrees of success. The most prominent celebrity to do this as of late is none other than Bella Thorne.
This week, Bella earned over $2 million, which, you know, is a lot.
If that were the whole story, this would be a very short article. But alas. It is not. As recently as yesterday, Bella has come under fire for alleged false advertising — people on Twitter are claiming that she charged $200 a POP for nude photos of her…
…but she also tweeted this:
According to various Twitter users, people have been demanding refunds from OnlyFans. Users and contributors on the platform are drawing a direct correlation between Bella Thorne’s posts, the user complaints and possible new restrictions, like a cap on the amount contributors can charge for their subscriptions, as well as the amount a specific user can tip a creator.
According to OnlyFans content creators, these new rules and caps on payment have cut the income of those who are reliant on the site and they are rightfully upset:
To be clear, it hasn’t been confirmed if these changes have taken place and, if so, are directly related to Bella Thorne’s actions.
