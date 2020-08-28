Before and after satellite images show destruction from Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura roared through southwestern Louisiana early Thursday morning, killing six and leaving behind a wide path of destruction. CNN has obtained new satellite images from Maxar Technologies that are showing just how destructive the storm was.

At the Lake Charles Regional Airport, it appears the Freeman Jet Centre and aircraft hangars on the northern end of the airport have sustained significant damage.

In this before photo, a community of mobile homes along Flounder Drive and Tuna Lane are seen. / In this after photo, a community of mobile homes along Flounder Drive and Tuna Lane appear to have also sustained damage as the Category 4 hurricane came through Lake Charles, Louisiana. (MaxarTechnologies)

A number of buildings have large portions of their roofs missing. It appears the debris has been scattered among the grounds and the runways.

Just under two miles to the northeast, images indicate that homes in the neighbourhood west of the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women have also likely sustained significant damage.

On either side of Gauthier Road, debris litters the yards of homes and it appears that most of them have had extensive roof damage.

Roof damage isn’t the only thing that Louisianans are dealing with in the aftermath of Laura. Power outages are widespread across the area.

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in the US

A joint NASA and NOAA operated satellite is showing just how extensive they are.

The imagery taken by the Suomi National Polar satellite shows much of western Louisiana is without power.

This June 3, 2019, satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close-up view of Lake Charles Regional Airport, in Lake Charles, La., before Hurricane Laura. / This Aug. 27, 2020, satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close-up view of Lake Charles Regional Airport, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura (Maxar Technologies via AP)

It appears that some homes along Tuna Lane were affected by floodwaters from a nearby canal.

Almost nine miles away, the satellite images appear to show that Grand Lake High School dodged roofing damage. However, buildings nearby appear to have been nearly obliterated during the storm.

On either side of Louisiana Highway 384, the roofs of a number of the buildings near the high school are shredded or completely missing.

In Cameron Parish, just 15 miles south of Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish, satellite images show that floodwaters are still present in Cameron, Louisiana.

This Jan. 25, 2020, satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Grand Lake High School and nearby homes south of Lake Charles, La., before Hurricane Laura. / This Aug. 27, 2020, satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Grand Lake High School and nearby homes south of Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Portions of Louisiana Highway 27 appears to still be underwater, as are a majority of the roadways like Ruby Lane and Jimmy Savoie Road.

Floodwaters are still present along the coast, too. But what’s even more striking is the effect that the storm surge had on the beach.

There used to be a clean line where sand met the beach in Creole, Louisiana. The geography has now changed, and there’s entire chunks of the beach missing.

This June 3, 2019, satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Lake Charles Regional Airport, in Lake Charles, La., before Hurricane Laura / This Aug. 27, 2020, satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Lake Charles Regional Airport, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Tropical depression heads toward Missouri

Early Friday morning, Laura crossed Arkansas and trekked toward southeastern Missouri as a tropical depression with winds of 35 mph. In preparation for the storm, Arkansas sent out search and rescue teams along with National Guard members to assist.

Throughout the day, the storm will head across Kentucky and continue eastward until it heads off the coast through New Jersey and Delaware by Saturday evening.

Laura’s expected to dump up to 6 inches of rain over central and northern Arkansas Friday, while parts of southern Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri may see isolated rain totals of up to 5 inches.

An apartment building is damaged on Aug. 27 after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, La. (AP)

The rain may likely lead to flash flooding along streams, roads and urban areas and to moderate river flooding in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, the National Hurricane Center said.

“The heavy rainfall threat and flash and urban flooding potential will spread northeastward into the middle-Mississippi, lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and Mid-Atlantic States Friday and Saturday,” the centre said.

Parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi are at the highest risk for tornadoes Friday, while that risk will shift Saturday to Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Pennsylvania.

More than 500,000 customers didn’t have power in Louisiana early Friday and more than 200,000 were in the dark in Texas, according to poweroutage.us .

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27 near Lake Charles, La. (AP)

‘I’ve never seen this kind of damage’

Many who evacuated ahead of the storm were afraid of what they may find when they return to their homes. The storm damaged roofs and walls, ripped street signs from the ground, snapped trees and bent lamp posts.

In Lafayette, Louisiana, Brandon Montgomery’s home was spared Thursday from flooding and wind damage. But his neighbour wasn’t as lucky: At least a foot of water flooded that home.

Flooding in their neighbourhood began overnight Thursday, and by that morning, the water had risen to about 3 feet high.

In Lake Charles, which was hit hard, some buildings were left to nothing but scraps of wood, CNN affiliate WVUE reported.

A US flag flies on a boat parked in front of a damaged building after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Aug. 27. (Getty)

Latoyia Jackson and her sister were urged by their family to evacuate ahead of the storm, they told the affiliate . The two have seen pictures of the community, and Jackson feared she’d go back and find that “everything is gone,” she said.

In downtown Lake Charles, two residents couldn’t find a single person to talk to amid the devastation, they told WVUE.

“I’ve never seen this kind of damage,” one said. Footage of the city shows store signs on the floor, shattered windows, destroyed tents and debris all over the roads.

“There’s a lot of damage. People are going to need a lot of help around here,” said Paul Heard, who was in Lake Charles as the storm came in. Heard left his house and took shelter in his car just as the storm was pulling parts of the roof early Thursday, he said.