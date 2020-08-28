Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.86% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.86%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.86%.

The best performers of the session on the were Polynovo Ltd (ASX:), which rose 12.87% or 0.260 points to trade at 2.280 at the close. Meanwhile, Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:) added 11.82% or 0.350 points to end at 3.310 and Avita Therapeutics Inc (ASX:) was up 10.89% or 0.670 points to 6.820 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Appen Ltd (ASX:), which fell 10.35% or 4.00 points to trade at 34.65 at the close. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) declined 5.19% or 1.15 points to end at 21.00 and Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.61% or 0.250 points to 5.170.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 719 to 562 and 361 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.64% to 18.291.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.09% or 21.10 to $1953.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.05% or 0.02 to hit $43.06 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.20% or 0.09 to trade at $45.69 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.62% to 0.7303, while AUD/JPY rose 0.29% to 77.56.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.38% at 92.638.