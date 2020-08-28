Attorneys: Order Antonio Brown to undergo psych eval

It’s not surprising that the woman’s attorneys want him to undergo the evaluation, especially considering some of the rather disturbing things he’s posted on social media in the months after being released by the New England Patriots.

If he is ordered to undergo the psychiatric evaluation, it won’t be the first time Brown’s mental health is evaluated.

In January, Brown was sentenced on charges of felony burglary and battery after he allegedly struck a moving truck driver after an argument over Brown’s refusal to pay for the services. As a part of his bail, he was ordered to undergo both drug and alcohol testing as well as a mental health evaluation.

Brown recently was handed an eight-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s conduct policies. While he essentially announced his retirement via Twitter, there’s still an opportunity for the 32-year-old to return to the football field this season.

The Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys have been rumored to be interested in the seven-time Pro Bowler, but likely won’t sign him until his suspension is up … if at all.