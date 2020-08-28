Apple has now terminated Epic’s App Store account following legal dispute between the two companies

As previously promised by Apple, Epic’s App Store account has now been terminated due to the legal dispute between the two companies after Apple removed Fortnite from the iOS App Store. Epic Games still had a few apps available for iOS besides Fortnite, but they were all removed today.

Fortnite for iOS was updated earlier this month with a new option that allowed users to purchase in-game items directly through Epic’s payment system instead of using Apple’s In-App Purchases. Once Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Games started a public campaign and a legal battle against Apple, which led the Cupertino-based company to announce that it would terminate Epic’s developer account.

That’s exactly what Apple did this Friday, August 28. As first noticed by John Voorhes from MacStories on Twitter, the App Store now shows an alert saying “this app is currently not available in your country or region” when you try to access Epic’s profile or any of their apps through a direct link, such as this one from Infinity Blade Stickers app.

It’s worth mentioning that Epic Games has an alternative Apple account to manage its Unreal Engine, which according to a judge cannot be blocked by Apple in retaliation for the Fortnite situation. The account that was blocked today was only used to offer Fortnite and some other apps from Epic, which consequently will now prevent the company from offering any updates to its game on Apple platforms.

Yesterday, Epic Games sent an email to Fortnite players once again emphasizing that the iOS and Mac versions of the game are now officially blocked from receiving updates. That means Fortnite players on Apple platforms have also lost access to multi-platform game modes. Fortnite wasn’t offered through the App Store for Mac users, however the company needs its developer account to certify the game as a trusted app.

While Epic Games is now officially banned from the App Store, Apple is coincidentally promoting PUBG Mobile for iOS users, which is another popular battle royale game that competes directly with Fortnite.

The first hearing of the case between Apple and Epic Games is expected to take place at the end of September.

