Anthony Seibold’s legal team releases names of alleged social media trolls to NRL integrity unit

Anthony Seibold’s legal team has given the NRL integrity unit a list of names of some of the people they believe are behind the social media attacks on the former Broncos coach.

Seibold is likely to pursue his own legal action while the NRL conducts its own investigation. However, if any of those on the list don’t have any official links to an NRL club there’s little they can do.

According to The Australian, one prominent and well-known figure has already sought legal advice to protect their identity entering the public domain.

It’s said the Broncos regret the way they handled the impact of COVID-19 on the squad and their lack of support for Seibold when the squad reassembled after the forced break.

The rift between the senior players and the rising stars of the team was difficult repair for Seibold and the club feels it could have done more to put resources around him to overcome the split.

The Broncos were 2-0 when the pandemic forced the game to stop yet when the team returned there was a different feel in the dressing room according to sources close to the club.

“Personally, my biggest regret from this was that we should have acted a lot sooner post-COVID when things looked awry,” Morris told News Corp.

“We blamed it on the number of injured and suspended players but COVID had such a detrimental impact on us not only putting further support around Anthony, but for us to have a deeper review and involvement.

“My deepest regret is not being able to help Anthony when it was not only obvious to us, but all that things weren’t going his way.”

The report stated Seibold was gracious during his exit with the Broncos and attended to several media requests, some interstate, following his last press conference Red Hill.

The move undoubtedly suggests Seibold still hold ambitions of coaching in the NRL again.