Anthony Seibold Broncos split, Wayne Bennett role from afar

Andrew Johns says Anthony Seibold’s ugly exit from the Broncos was painfully predictable as Wayne Bennett’s considerable shadow continues to loom over the embattled Brisbane club.

Seibold lashed out at Broncos old boys for undermining his authority after finally falling on his coach’s sword on Wednesday, two years after replacing Bennett at the helm at Red Hill.

A wide cast of ex-Broncos stars weren’t shy at taking aim at Seibold throughout his troubled tenure – and Johns said there were two main factors for the constant public commentary.

“Part of it is they care so much, it shows that they care,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“But also a lot of the older players, those old boys have a real connection with Wayne Bennett.

Freddy turns on Broncos leaks

“And there’s a lot of theories and stuff about how Wayne got shafted there (sacked by the Broncos in 2018) and people weren’t happy.

“So automatically they’re on Wayne’s side.

“So really the next guy that got the job was on a hiding to nothing, it was always going to be a really tough job.”

Over more than two decades running the cutter at the Broncos, Bennett’s influence in NRL-mad Brisbane was immense.

And so an already difficult job became near impossible for the fledgling Seibold as the losses and pressure piled up.

Broncos and Seibold finally part ways

Steve Renouf and Glenn Lazarus were just two Broncos old boys to slip the boot into Seibold while part-owner Phil Murphy compared the coach to a “cancer” at the club this week.

“I think Wayne had all the connections in Brisbane, whether it was media or the corporate area – he had a lot of connections there and I doubt that Anthony Seibold did,” Johns said.

“Especially the media side of things, in a one-team city like that, you have to try to have pretty much everyone on side.

“So it’s not only coaching the team, it’s dealing with sponsors, dealing with the old boys, dealing with the fans, dealing with the media – a massive job.”

Why Seibold’s exit won’t solve the Broncos’ problems: Freddy & the Eighth

Paul Green and Kevin Walters are now considered the front-runners to replace Seibold in the Brisbane hot seat while Peter Gentle takes the reins on a caretaker basis.

Despite the carnage, Johns maintained that the 3-12 Broncos had many necessary pieces in place to restore the battered reputation of a proud club.

“There’s a really good team there – a nucleus of a good team – but it’s a very young team,” Johns said.

“There’s some young guys in that forward pack – (Thomas) Flegler, (Patrick) Carrigan – they’re going to be top line players but it’s going to take time.

“We’re not going to see the best of them for two or three years.”

However Johns, perhaps the game’s greatest ever halfback, was unconvinced by the playmaker pairing of Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford.

He liked the look of Thomas Dearden but said the 19-year-old needed an old head beside him.

“So they need to go out and buy an experienced half,” Johns said.

“But there’s a team there, Xavier Coates, the young guy on the wing, Kotoni Staggs – we can see what a player he’s going to be, so there’s a team there.

“They just need some experience in some key positions.”

What combinations rank best in season 2020?: Immortal Behaviour