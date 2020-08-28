Amy Adams Ends Yearlong Hiatus as She Joins ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

WENN

The ‘Catch Me If You Can’ actress is coming out of her yearlong break by joining the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Broadway musical about teen suicide.

Amy Adams has signed on to star in the film adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen” after taking a yearlong vacation.

The actress took a break in 2019 after a busy prior year with the release of successful film “Vice” and hit television drama “Sharp Objects“, and now she is returning to the big screen in the movie version of the hit eponymous Broadway musical about teen suicide.

reports Amy will join Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, and Kaitlyn Dever as part of the all-star onscreen line-up for the “Dear Evan Hansen” film. The plot centres around Hansen, a high school student who gets caught up in a massive lie after the family of a teen who committed suicide mistakes one of his letters for a suicide note.

Amy will play Cynthia Murphy, the mother of the teen who committed suicide, in the movie directed by Stephen Chbosky.

Talent from the stage play will be resurrected for the “Dear Evan Hansen” film adaptation, with Steven Levenson, who authored the book behind the 2015 Tony Award winning Broadway musical, signing on to write the script for the movie.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for the musical, have also been hired to pen songs for the film.