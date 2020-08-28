Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) vs. Echo Dot With Clock: Which should you buy?

Amazon knows what time it is! It took our favorite little smart speaker and incorporated an LED display to show the time, your timers, and the temperature. $60 at Amazon Pros Subtle LED clock display

In late 2019 Amazon added several new Echo devices to its smart home lineup, including an updated version of its extremely popular Echo Dot, which features an LED display to show the time, the weather, or timers. Let’s take a look at the Echo Dot 3rd Gen vs. the new Echo Dot with Clock to see if it’s worth getting the new hotness.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen vs. Echo Dot with Clock: Time to connect the dots.

You’d be forgiven if you couldn’t tell the difference between these two Echo Dots at first glance. They share the same dimensions, the same design, and similar colors. They are even comparably priced! With all of their similarities out of the way, let’s take a look at what sets these two Dots apart.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Echo Dot with Clock Weight 10.6 oz 10.6 oz Microphones 4 4 Speakers 1.6″ speaker 1.6″ speaker Line-out with 3.5 mm cable or Bluetooth Yes Yes Smart Home Controls Yes Yes LED Display No Yes Music Streaming Yes Yes Pair Multiple for Stereo Sound Yes Yes Free Audio Calls to the U.S., Mexico, and Canada Yes Yes Finishes Fabric (4 colors – charcoal, heather gray, sandstone, plum) Fabric (1 color – sandstone)

Echo Dot 3rd Gen vs. Echo Dot with Clock Tick, tock, which Dot?

The Echo Dot with Clock is the new sibling in the Dot family, and you could consider it a nice iteration on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) model. It now has an LED display that has been integrated into and behind the fabric cover. Plus, it can auto-adjust the brightness of the clock, depending on the brightness of your room. It’s no-frills and no-fuss. There’s no ugly screen to stare at, and no worries of a camera staring back at you in your bedroom like there is with the Echo Show.

The LED display can show you the time, temperature, and a countdown of any timers you ask Alexa to set. It can also serve as your alarm clock, and all you have to do to shut it up is tap the top of the Dot. Easy peasy! Finally, this enhanced Echo Dot comes in at only $10 more than the 3rd Gen, so it is almost a no-brainer upgrade.

While those do sound like really good features to add to an already popular device, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is no slouch. It is still the cheapest Echo smart speaker you can buy, and it can often be found at Amazon on sale, or even as part of a smart-home bundle with smart plugs or lightbulbs for an even better value. The new features on the Echo Dot with Clock are nice to have, but there are surely some people who may decide that they do not want any kind of light or display on a device that might be meant to be tucked away. Different Dots for different folks?

Echo Dot 3rd Gen vs. Echo Dot with Clock: Time to make a decision:

Okay, enough of the terrible time puns… which of these small Alexa speakers should you get? I think Amazon made this choice easy for consumers by pricing the new Echo Dot with Clock at just $10 more than the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). This newer version took all that was good with the previous version, didn’t remove anything, and added really useful functionality for a fair price. I can’t argue with that logic! This makes it easy to make the Echo Dot with Clock my preferred option, and the one I think you should get too.

