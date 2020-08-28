Adam Silver pens open letter supporting strike

The NBA has made headlines this week as two days of playoff games have been postponed after players initiated a league-wide strike in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. Commissioner Adam Silver has penned an open letter making it clear that the league is in complete support of the players speaking up and acting out against systemic racism and police brutality.

“First, let me say that I wholeheartedly support NBA and WNBA players and their commitment to shining a light on important issues of social justice,” Silver wrote. “While I don’t walk in the same shoes as Black men and women, I can see the trauma and fear that racialized violence causes and how it continues the painful legacy of racial inequity that persists in our country.”

The players voted to resume the season, but many have made it clear that they expect the owners and league to play more of a role in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and helping fight voter suppression for the upcoming election. In the letter, Silver said that he wants players to be “as open and honest as you can” and encouraged them to reach out if they have “any questions, concerns, or ideas…”

Silver has long been seen as the most progressive commissioner in any of the major American sports leagues, as he has embraced the players using their platform to promote social justice rather than downplaying it. However, with the strike, there have been reports that some players have expressed their desire for even more vocal support from Silver, wanting him to be a leading voice in calling for change.