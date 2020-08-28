Actresses who delayed their pregnancy announcement

From the time actresses were questioned about getting married during their haydays to A-list actresses flaunting their baby bump, Bollywood has come a long way. The new generation doesn’t believe in the obsolete thoughts that were prevalent in the industry years back and it is surely a win-win situation. Actresses like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone tied the knot when they were at the top of their game. But not just that, actresses like Kareena and Anushka even announced their pregnancy while being at the top of the ladder. Well, kudos to these amazing women for paving the way for change. Today, we thought about listing out actresses who delayed the announcement of being pregnant for while after they were, take a look…

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress hid her baby bump successfully for a few months as she has been spotted in flowy outfits for a while now. She recently announced that she is expecting her second child and that broke the internet in a jiffy.

Anushka Sharma

The actress has been posting pictures and videos regularly during the lockdown but didn’t let anyone catch her baby bump until yesterday when she revealed that she is expecting her first child. During the lockdown the actress posted several pictures, binging on her favourite food and just having a good time.