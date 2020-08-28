Acing the art of minimal make-up feat. Dia Mirza



Dia Mirza has had her share of hits and flops in Bollywood, but the actress is known for much more than just her on-screen performances. Her interest in philanthropy and environmental issues has made her the brand ambassador of many noble causes. The actress is also adored for her lovely looks and her simplistic style. She has always managed to look elegant at public events and never fails to wow her fans.





Today, Dia took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a rouge pink off-shoulder top and cream coloured lowers. What left us absolutely in awe of her beauty was the minimal yet on-point make-up she wore. Accentuating the eyes with mascara and a thin eye-liner, with rose-pink eye shadow and a tint of coral on her lips, Dia looked fabulous. Don’t you agree?

