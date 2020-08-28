Aaron Judge returns to IL with calf strain just days after activation

Judge was initially placed on the IL on Aug. 14 with what manager Brett Boone described as a “mild” calf strain. The slugger begged the Yankees not to place him on the IL and instead give him a few days of rest, but they didn’t listen.

In his first game back to the lineup on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, Judge experienced calf tightness while running the bases. He exited after five innings, and Cashman says the team will now likely have to give Judge twice as long to recover.

The 28-year-old spent 11 days on the IL during his first stint, so if that gets doubled he could be out for nearly a month.

When healthy, Judge has been dominant this season, hitting .292 with home runs in 18 contests.

New York has dealt with a numerous amount of injuries this season. Luis Avilan, Zack Britton, Kyle Higashioka, Tommy Kahnle, D.J. LeMahieu, James Paxton, Luis Severino, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres all are on the injured list alongside Judge.