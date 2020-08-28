Aaron Judge returns to IL with calf strain just days after activation

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge can’t seem to avoid injury this season.
The Yankees placed Judge back on the injured list on Friday just three days after activating him, general manager Brian Cashman announced, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
Judge was initially placed on the IL on Aug. 14 with what manager Brett Boone described as a “mild” calf strain. The slugger begged the Yankees not to place him on the IL and instead give him a few days of rest, but they didn’t listen.
In his first game back to the lineup on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, Judge experienced calf tightness while running the bases. He exited after five innings, and Cashman says the team will now likely have to give Judge twice as long to recover.
The 28-year-old spent 11 days on the IL during his first stint, so if that gets doubled he could be out for nearly a month.
When healthy, Judge has been dominant this season, hitting .292 with home runs in 18 contests.
New York has dealt with a numerous amount of injuries this season. Luis Avilan, Zack Britton, Kyle Higashioka, Tommy Kahnle, D.J. LeMahieu, James Paxton, Luis Severino, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres all are on the injured list alongside Judge.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90