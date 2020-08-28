A look at the state of deepfake pornography, which has become rampant on porn websites, with some videos of popular actresses having millions of views (Matt Burgess/WIRED UK)

Matt Burgess / WIRED UK:
A look at the state of deepfake pornography, which has become rampant on porn websites, with some videos of popular actresses having millions of views — Non-consensual deepfake videos, that humiliate and demean women, are racking up millions of views on mainstream porn sites. Nothing is being done about them
