3 reasons why Yearn.finance YFI price just hit a new high of $18K By Cointelegraph

3 reasons why Yearn.finance YFI price just hit a new high of $18K
YFI, the native token of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) giant yearn.finance, achieved a new all-time high. It soared by 30% in the last 12 hours from $14,017 to $18,169, entering price discovery.
The term price discovery refers to when an asset hits a new record high and markets seek a new peak. YFI entered price discovery for the first time in 8 days, after achieving its previous peak at $16,666.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.