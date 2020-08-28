18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Here’s what some of your favorite Hollywood stars have been up to:
2.
Ariana Grande showed off her new face mask.
3.
Kim Kardashian’s daughters North and Chicago had a photo shoot together.
4.
Kristin Cavallari got some new ink.
5.
Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg and the show’s former producer, Ish Soto, got engaged.
7.
Nikki Bella’s newborn son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, landed his first Instagram selfie.
8.
Tyler Posey ditched the apron and cooked in the nude.
9.
J Balvin opened up about his experience with the coronavirus.
11.
Chris Evans celebrated National Dog Day.
13.
Kehlani showed off her tattoos.
14.
Hilary Duff decided to post something else other than her “kids, dogs, and chickens.”
15.
Zöe Kravitz had a message for 2020.
16.
Pink updated fans on Carey Hart’s rotator cuff surgery.
17.
Ciara praised Vanessa Bryant’s strength on Kobe’s birthday.
18.
And Nina Dobrev tried to blend in.
