Yash Resumes Shooting for KGF Chapter 2 in Bengaluru

Since the unlockdown has started, the country is limping back to normalcy. So is the film industry. Shootings are resuming slowly in Bollywood and down South. Now we hear that KGF Chapter 2 has started shooting again.



Today a picture has gone viral where South superstar Yash is seen on the sets of KGF. The actor dressed in casuals is posing with politician-actress Malavika Avinash. The team is shooting in Bengaluru. The film has some 20 days of shooting pending, which the team will wrap up now. KGF Chapter 2 was supposed to be released in October, but looks like the makers will postpone the release date. We’ll keep you posted on that.



The sequel has Sanjay Dutt playing a negative role but the actor has taken a break from his professional commitments for his ongoing treatment of lung cancer. Sanjay Dutt has about 2-3 days of work pending on the film. We hear the makers will wait for Dutt to get better and resume shoot. KGF Chapter 1 had released on Christmas 2018 and was a pan-India success. No wonder the stakes are higher for its sequel. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role.