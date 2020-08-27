WNBA remains postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting protests

The WNBA will remain idle through at least Thursday amid athlete strikes following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel confirmed that the planned Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever, Dallas Wings-New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces-Seattle Storm contests are postponed. It’s believed games could resume Friday, but the league and Women’s National Basketball Players Association didn’t confirm that as of Thursday afternoon.

On the same day that the NBA postponed its playoff action after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to leave their locker room for a Game 5 showdown with the Orlando Magic, the WNBA canceled all of its fixtures.

Atlanta Dream center Elizabeth Williams shared a player statement on the decision.