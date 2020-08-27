Winklevoss lays out ultimate bullish case By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price to $500,000: Winklevoss lays out ultimate bullish case
Tyler Winklevoss, one of the first reported (BTC) billionaires and the co-founder of Gemini, believes the ultimate bull case for Bitcoin means reaching a target of $500,000.
The theory for a $500,000 long-term Bitcoin price is straightforward. Winklevoss believes Bitcoin could overtake gold as the global market’s leading safe-haven asset.
