Wild’s Dumba disappointed NHL did not cancel games

The NBA, WNBA, MLS, and MLB all had games canceled Wednesday as a response to the Jacob Blake shooting and subsequent protests in Wisconsin and around the nation. But for the NHL, it was business as usual, with all three scheduled games going on as planned and the decision did not sit well with at least one hockey player.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who is a founding member of the player-based Hockey Diversity Alliance, expressed his disappointment with the NHL not canceling games in the wake of the Blake shooting, noting that the league has a history of being slow to respond to social issues.

“NHL is always last to the party on these topics,” Dumba told Sportsnet 650. “It’s kind of sad and disheartening for me and for members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, and I’m sure for other guys across the league. But if no one stands up and does anything, then it’s the same thing. That silence. You’re just outside, looking in on actually being leaders and evoking real change when you have such an opportunity to do so.”

Several other players voiced similar sentiments to Dumba, including San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane and Colorado Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri. And although not all of them supported the idea of games being canceled, they all acknowledged the importance of speaking out and taking action at a time like this. If NHL players are serious about wanting to strike alongside other leagues, the movement will likely need to start with the players rather than the league, similar to what has happened with the NBA and MLB.