Why Kate Hudson Thinks Her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Character Is “Miserable” Today

Over the years, both Hudson and McConaughey have continued to celebrate the film on social media. When asked if it’s fun to revisit that time, Hudson told Elle, “It is! It was a very different time of making movies. People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time.”

“Like Matthew and I, we were together for four months on How to Lose a Guy, and then Fool’s Gold, it was a six month shoot,” she noted. “We don’t really have any movies like that anymore, unless it’s a Marvel movie or something.”

Here’s hoping for a How to Lose a Guy sequel: quarantine edition.