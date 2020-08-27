US authorities go after 280 crypto accounts allegedly tied to North Korea By Cointelegraph

US authorities go after 280 crypto accounts allegedly tied to North Korea
“The Justice Department today filed a civil forfeiture complaint detailing two hacks of virtual currency exchanges by North Korean actors,” said an Aug. 27 statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, or DoJ. “These actors stole millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency and ultimately laundered the funds through Chinese over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency traders.” The hackers allegedly utilized 280 different digital asset accounts.
March 2020 saw details of a 2019 legal case surface, in which two Chinese nationals allegedly hijacked piles of crypto assets totaling $250 million. This ordeal appears to be connected with the present day news, the DoJ statement said, noting North Korean parties at fault in relation to the 2019 case.
