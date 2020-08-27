UK exchange Archax teams up with Algorand on DeFi projects By Cointelegraph

UK exchange Archax teams up with Algorand on DeFi projects
Digital security exchange Archax and DeFi protocol Algorand have formed a partnership to build a new line of products to bridge the gap between centralized, and decentralized, finance.
Archax and Algorand will work together to release “innovative smart financial products” including stablecoins using smart contracts and liquid alternatives — mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that aim to provide investors with diversification.
