Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella Diverts From Art Posts to Share Rare Selfie

The 27-year-old adopted daughter of the ‘Top Gun’ actor and the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress gives a more personal look at herself in her latest Instagram update.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s daughter is giving her social media followers a sweet treat. Having been known for sharing her artworks instead of offering a look into her private life, Bella Kidman Cruise has made an exception by posting a rare selfie.

On Tuesday, August 25, the 27-year-old surprised fans by uploading a photo of herself posing in front of a mirror. In the picture, she hid her dark hair under a black cap and wore a black top. “All that glitters is gold… oh wait,” she wrote in the caption of the sparkly filtered photo. “It’s just another Instagram filter.”

The artist, who was adopted by the former couple in 1992, has since received positive comments for the selfie. One Instagram user raved, “Yes, you do sparkle Bella. I love that you have always been your own person. Continue to shine! You are beautiful!” Another chimed in by writing, “She has grown into a beautiful young woman,” whereas a third marveled, “That face is art!”

Bella’s selfie generated a buzz since the Scientologist often stayed away from the spotlight. It, however, was not her first selfie shared on Instagram. Back in May, she did share a close-up shot of herself as she made a silly face for the camera with a simple caption that read, “the procrastination station.”

After Tom and Nicole divorced in 2001, it was believed that Bella was estranged from the “Big Little Lies” actress. In 2018, however, Nicole opened up about her stance on her children’s beliefs. During an interview with Australia’s WHO magazine, she stated, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here,” she continued. “I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”