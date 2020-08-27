Tim Tszyu Jeff Horn boxing reaction, world title fight awaits

Tim Tszyu made his mark on world boxing on Wednesday night with a stunning eighth-round stoppage victory over Jeff Horn in Townsville.

The 25-year-old son of legendary Aussie boxer Kostya proclaimed after the fight: “My name’s Tim… not the son.” And with that WBO Global and Australian IBF super welterweight title retention he’s now expected to take his talents to the world, with the fight aired in the US and internationally sure to attract attention.

Tszyu took his record to 16-0 against the former welterweight champion Horn (20-3-1, 13 KOs) and was immediately eyeing bigger fish.

“Give me competition, someone who can test me,” Tszyu said after the bout.

“It’s sink or swim, and I’m not gonna sink. I’m here to swim. I want the real world title straps around my waist soon.”

Tim Tszyu celebrates victory. (Getty)

Horn, to his credit, backed Tszyu to fly the flag for Australia on the global stage now.

“Tim was young, hungry, he’s an absolute champion. I can’t put anything past him. Hopefully all of Australia can support him now,” Horn, 32, said.

“He now is the No. 1 in Australia. He earned it.

“He’s very good. He was on his game, and I wasn’t probably on my game, but that’s all credit to Tim, who was out-boxing me out there. He’s got that young blood. Not that I’m old, I’m not. But Tim’s got that hunger about him.

“I’ve been there, done that, but he was very hungry for that win. He’s got that champion spirit in him. I can feel it.”

HORN URGED TO RETIRE AFTER TSZYU BEATING

RECAP: HORN V TSZYU AS IT HAPPENED

FENECH SLAMS ‘DISGRACEFUL’ HORN TRAINER

Tszyu’s promoter Matt Rose told the Sydney Morning Herald that an international rival is next on his hit list.

“He is the new face of Australian boxing and he is our next superstar. You beat a guy like Jeff Horn who is an absolute warrior. We are talking about a guy who has beaten Manny Pacquaio,” Rose said.

“You saw the Jeff Horn that turned up, he was ready to fight and we know where Tim Tszyu stands in Australia, but look out the world, he is coming.”

Horn’s corner call an end to the fight

According to boxing insiders Tszyu could be in line for a world title fight with even a trip to Russia for a string of bouts possible.

Ring Magazine associate editor Tom Gray said that “this victory will go a long way toward securing [Tsyzu] his first world title shot.”

“Tim Tszyu obviously has nice technique and power, but he also has his old man’s distance control,” Gray tweeted.

“Horn was made to feel very uncomfortable from start to finish there. Kostya was ‘amazing’ in this area, even though the footwork was subtle.

“Horn, for all his flaws, is hard to look good against. [Terence] Crawford had his way with him, but he made Pacquiao look God awful, regardless of your thoughts on that decision. We’ve not seen the best of Tim Tszyu, not by a long shot.”

Around the world, Tszyu’s brutal efficiency in pummelling Horn to a pulp – knocking him down twice – gained him plenty of new admirers.

CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell crowned Tszyu “the new king of Aussie boxing” while journalist Mark Ortega said the Sydneysider makes for an “intriguing name” among world title contenders.

SB Nation combat sports writer Mookie Alexander said that the outrage over Horn’s “disgraceful” corner not throwing in the towel earlier was overblown.

“Maybe these guys should watch an MMA fight if they really want to be up in arms over poor cornering when a fighter is badly damaged and has virtually no chance of victory,” he wrote.

But Alexander was assured that “bigger fights” await Tszyu.

“Hopes of competing for major titles or facing big-named opponents at 154 lbs may be quelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s surely not far away from bigger fights,” he said.

TSZYU IGNORES RING ANNOUNCER

HORN’S PRE-FIGHT INTERVIEW RAISES EYEBROWS

Tim Tszyu lands a right hand to the face of Jeff Horn. (Getty)

Matthew Swain from The Queensberry Rules described Tszyu’s performance as “an unequivocal statement”.

“He showed phenomenal technique, talent, and an extremely cool head. The fight may have been for Australian supremacy, but it’s clear that won’t be nearly enough for Tszyu,” Swain wrote.

As Tszyu plots his course on the global stage, it appears that no matter how hard he tries, comparisons between him and his father are still going to follow him though. Whether or not he can live up to the hype however is yet to be seen.

“Tim Tszyu has a good right hand, but it’s not the nuclear weapon his dad had,” Ring Magazine boxing writer said.

“I like that his dad isn’t in the corner, allows Tim to be his own man. The brilliant left hooks to the body reminded me that his dad was also an underrated body puncher.

“Tim Tszyu is not his father. But… I love how he controls the range with his left hand like his father. And he also makes good use of the check hook like his dad did.”