The Stanley Cup playoffs continued Wednesday night in Toronto and Edmonton as several major professional sports leagues in North American postponed games in protest of racial injustice in the United States.

Following the Avalanche’s 6-4 victory over Dallas in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series in Edmonton, Avs players Nazem Kadri and Gabe Landeskog addressed the player protests across the sports world and gave their thoughts on recent events.

“This is a problem that has gone on far too long,” Kadri, who scored the game-winning goal for the Avs, said of American police shooting Black civilians. “The signs and hockey (operations team) is great and everything but eventually words get stale and it’s about action and making a difference.”

“For us,” Landeskog said, “it’s a matter where a lot of players and a lot of superstars in this league have spoken out, and put out statements through their channels and used their platform to voice their opinions which is sometimes a little bit unusual for hockey players who like to stay private. But this has gone on way too long for this country and it needs to change. What the next steps from here are, I’m not sure. I don’t have those answers, but I think as a hockey community we stay tight-nit and at this point, I think we all support change in this country.”

Avs coach Jared Bednar said he wasn’t aware of the mass postponements in other leagues until he arrived at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

“I wasn’t watching any TV or really around on social media before the game,” Bednar said. “I can’t comment on what everyone was thinking. No players had come to me and said, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about not playing’ or anything. So it was kind of business as usual in our room.

“Obviously, now, having got the backstories and the stories from the NBA players not playing, I thought about it and if our players, even one player, had come to me and said, ‘Hey, I don’t think we should play’ we would have addressed it as a team. But I never got word from anyone in our room and the league hadn’t said that the players were thinking about not playing. So it was just (about) staying focused and business as usual.”

Injuries. The Avs played without winger Joonas Donskoi in Game 3 and lost defenseman Nikita Zadorov to injury in the second period. Colorado was already missing goalie Philipp Grubauer, defenseman Erik Johnson and forward Matt Calvert.

“When it comes to injuries with our team, you can’t control it. Injuries are something that you just can’t control,” Bednar said. “It’s just adversity and you have to be mentally tough.”

He added: “I give our guys all the props for sort of fighting through those injuries today.”

Footnotes. Avs center Nathan MacKinnon had two assists in Game 3 to extended his points streak to 11 games, the club’s new postseason record. He was tied Joe Sakic (10 games in 1996). MacKinnon now has a league-high 20 points, the most points by an Avalanche player in a playoff year since Peter Forsberg in 2002 (27 points). … The Avalanche scored six goals for the third in the 2020 playoffs and is averaging a league-best 3.82 goals per game. … The Avs had 71 hits in Game 3, their most in any game (regular or postseason) since the statistic began tracking in 2005.