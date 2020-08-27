The longest tenured player on every NFL team

Several changing-of-the-guard transactions changed NFL rosters this offseason. While the Chargers, Giants and Patriots saw iconic quarterbacks depart, other teams have new longest-tenured players as well. Here is every team’s longest-serving cog.
Entering his 17th season, Fitzgerald will add to his record longevity run as both a Cardinal and a wide receiver. Fitz’s 250 games rank first in the Cards’ 100-season history and are the most any receiver has played with one team. Set to turn 37 before Week 1, the future Hall of Famer is more complementary veteran than go-to player at this career stage. But he will have a chance to play alongside an All-Pro wideout for the first time (Anquan Boldin never quite hit that level). Fitz, No. 2 on the career receptions and receiving yards lists, and DeAndre Hopkins will be one of the most accomplished wideout duos ever.
This will be Year 13 for Ryan. His 189 starts long ago passed Steve Bartkowski for the most by a Falcons quarterback. While passing numbers mean less and less, for the purposes of across-era comparisons, Ryan will likely move into the top 10 all time for touchdown passes this season. His 321 career TD tosses trail Fran Tarkenton by 21. Ryan has not made the Pro Bowl since his MVP 2016 season, but he is signed through 2023 on a contract that leads the NFL in fully guaranteed money. The 35-year-old passer’s job is secure for the foreseeable future.
Following Marshal Yanda’s retirement, Koch represents the Ravens’ final link to the heart of the Ray Lewis-Ed Reed era. Koch has been the Ravens’ punter since 2006. The former sixth-round pick has never missed a game. The 38-year-old specialist will work with potential Hall of Famer Justin Tucker for a ninth season in 2020, and Baltimore long snapper Morgan Cox has teamed with his better-known specialty teammates since 2010. With Koch also a former Pro Bowler, it is not a secret why the Ravens annually deploy high-end special teams units.
Acquired via trade from the Colts in 2013, Hughes is entering his 11th NFL season. The Colts used a first-round pick on the ex-TCU defensive end, but he did not become the franchise’s Dwight Freeney successor alongside Robert Mathis. Hughes started just seven games as a Colt. The Bills feature a young team, but Hughes will return for his seventh season as a starter in Buffalo. He has never missed a game since the trade and has racked up 46.5 sacks. With three more this season, the 32-year-old edge rusher can move into the Bills’ all-time top five.
Long snapper No. 1. Several more will follow. Jansen dates back to the Panthers’ Jake Delhomme years, having been the team’s deep snapper since 2009. Carolina made the rare long snapper trade, acquiring Jansen from Green Bay that year. In terms of games as a Panther, Jansen will almost certainly move into second this season. His 176 (with zero absences) trails Steve Smith (182) and is tied with Thomas Davis. Although Jansen has work to do to catch Jon Kasay (221) on this list, he has a Pro Bowl on his resume and will now play for his fourth head coach.
The Bears’ entry is neither a starter nor a player whose practice routines do not feature contact. An 11th-year cornerback, McManis enters his ninth season with the Bears. The former Texans fifth-round pick has been a key member of the Bears’ specialty units throughout his tenure. Although McManis has seen some defensive work — 200-plus snaps on defense in 2015 and ’18 — the 32-year-old role player primarily plays on fourth downs and kickoffs. McManis is a Peoria, Illinois, native who went to college in the Chicago area (Northwestern).
The Bengals’ punter since 2009, Huber held this distinction before the team released Andy Dalton. Huber beats Clark Harris by a few games, with the veteran long snapper debuting for the Bengals in October 2009. Huber came to Cincinnati as a fifth-round pick in ’09 and has served as the team’s punter since. Huber, 35, has missed just two career games; he made the Pro Bowl in 2014. Although the Bears expressed interest in signing him as a free agent in 2018, Huber re-upped with the Bengals.
Taking the baton from Joe Thomas as the Browns’ cornerstone offensive lineman, Bitonio has been in place as a Cleveland guard since 2014. After Christian Kirksey’s release, Bitonio stands alone as the team’s longest-serving player. The 2014 second-round pick has two Pro Bowls to his credit — in each of the past two years, which have seen Nick Chubb become an impact running back — and is signed to a five-year, $50 million deal. Bitonio, 28, will play for his fifth head coach and fourth GM this season.
Long snapper No. 2 on this list, Ladouceur has produced a longer Cowboys tenure than anyone in the franchise’s 60-year history. While Jason Witten still leads him in games played — 255-237 — his one-year “Monday Night Football” sabbatical moved Ladouceur to the top of the list. With Witten now in Las Vegas, Dallas’ 16th-year long snapper is significantly older than his teammates. The 39-year-old Canadian has snapped with Dallas since the Bill Parcells-Drew Bledsoe period. Though the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy, the new head coach kept the team’s longtime snapper via another one-year deal.
Going into his 10th season, Miller is the last starter remaining from the Broncos’ dominant 2015 Super Bowl champion defense. Denver let both Chris Harris and Derek Wolfe depart in free agency this year, leaving Miller alone with either younger defensive teammates or veteran newcomers. Bound for the Hall of Fame, the former No. 2 overall pick has been one of the game’s premier players throughout his career. Despite entering the league in 2011, Miller recorded 106 sacks in the 2010s — 10 more than anyone else. The 31-year-old edge defender is signed through the 2021 season.
Long snapper No. 3 on this list, Muhlbach joins Ladouceur in having a historically long career with one team . Detroit’s snapper since 2004, Muhlbach has played 244 Lions games. That trails only Jason Hanson — who played more games with one team than anyone in NFL history — for the most in franchise history. Muhlbach, 39, snapped for Hanson for seasons. He now works with Matt Prater, who is going into his seventh season with the team. Muhlbach, who made the 2012 Pro Bowl, re-signed on a one-year deal in March.
After the events of this offseason, Rodgers now envisions finishing his career elsewhere. But for 2020, the 16th-year veteran remains the Packers’ starting quarterback. The Packers are in a strange situation, having done little to help their 36-year-old passer this year and facing a historic dead-money hit if they trade him in 2021. Grooming Jordan Love for multiple years would run counter to other teams’ modern-CBA QB philosophies. Regardless, Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever and will be the third Hall of Fame QB in Packers history — after Bart Starr and Brett Favre.
Long snapper No. 4 has been with the Texans one season longer than J.J. Watt, having arrived in 2010. Weeks has only played with the Texans, joining the team as an undrafted free agent that April. Like Jansen, Ladouceur and Muhlbach, he has one Pro Bowl on his resume (2015). Weeks has snapped in all 10 playoff games in Texans annals. With Weeks (160 career games) having never missed a game, he appears poised to pass Andre Johnson (169) and top the list of most games played with the NFL’s newest franchise this season.
The Colts moving on from Adam Vinatieri vaults Castonzo to the top of their tenure list. This will be the left tackle’s 10th NFL season. All 10 have come in Indianapolis. The 32-year-old blocker pondered retirement this offseason, but the Colts did well to woo him back — with a two-year, $33 million extension that doubles as top-five O-line money. A 2011 first-round pick, Castonzo is the elder statesman of an elite Colts offensive front that returns all five members — a roster feature that helped lure Philip Rivers to Indiana.
The Jaguars have jettisoned most members of their “Sacksonville” defensive line that had the franchise on the Super Bowl precipice, and the Yannick Ngakoue trade rumors are back in full swing. Regardless of Ngakoue’s 2020 destination, the Jags will still have one player left from that famed unit. An eighth-year nose tackle, Jones was more of a character actor on “Sacksonville.” While the former undrafted success story lacks in stats, he started throughout that 2017 season. And as new parts have joined the Jags’ D-line, Jones remains. He started 16 games last season.
Dustin Colquitt’s exit makes a much younger player the Chiefs’ representative here. Maligned in the past for being an underwhelming No. 1 overall pick, Fisher has enjoyed a respectable career. The rare MAC product to go first overall, Fisher has been a Chiefs starter since 2013. He began his career at right tackle before moving to the left side in 2014. Fisher missed eight games due to an early-season surgery last year, and the Chiefs went 0-4 without him. They did pretty well after he returned. Both Fisher and elite right tackle Mitchell Schwartz are signed through 2021.
In his third year of a tenuous relationship with Jon Gruden, Carr is going into his seventh as a Raider. While guard Gabe Jackson is also a seventh-year Raider, Carr being a second-round pick gives him the nod by an hour and change over the third-round lineman. Both, interestingly, have been mentioned in trade rumors. Gruden has gutted the roster of Reggie McKenzie holdovers, but Carr remains under center. The 2016 MVP third-place finisher has stumbled in the years since, but he quietly posted the 10th-best QBR last season. And Carr now has his best weaponry cadre in years.
Philip Rivers was a Charger for 16 seasons. His eastward trek makes Ingram, chosen in the first round eight years after Rivers, the current senior Chargers representative. Ingram struggled during most of his rookie contract but broke out in 2015. He has since been the sidekick rusher for Joey Bosa, giving the Bolts one of the NFL’s best pass-rushing duos. Ingram staged a brief hold-in at training camp last week, but his pursuit of a new contract has thus far come up short. Ingram, who has 49 career sacks, is entering the final year of his deal.
Long snapper No. 5 has a case for this list’s most random name, but McQuaide is actually more accomplished than his deep-snapping brethren here. The former 2011 St. Louis Rams UDFA is a two-time Pro Bowler, in 2016 and ’17, and previously formed a top-tier trio with acclaimed kicker Greg Zuerlein and four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker. McQuaide and Hekker have been working together since 2012. McQuaide has signed two extensions to stay with the Rams and has never missed a game.
The youngest player on this list, Parker recently turned his career around in Miami. Chosen in the 2015 first round, Parker had been declared a bust by the time he began to play for his fourth head coach and third personnel boss last season. But the 27-year-old wideout broke out in 2019, hauling in 72 passes for 1,202 yards and touchdowns. Long a trade candidate, Parker is now signed to a three-year, $30 million Dolphins extension. The Maryland alum profiles as Tua Tagovailoa’s top target, should the southpaw take the reins at some point this season.
Many quarterbacks have come through the Twin Cities during Rudolph’s career. The 10th-year tight end has worked with Donovan McNabb, Christian Ponder, Matt Cassel, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Kirk Cousins as Minnesota starters of the moment. Not flashy, the Notre Dame product has been a proven red zone target — as evidenced by his game-winner against the Saints last season. A two-time Pro Bowler, Rudolph has 47 NFL touchdowns — most by a tight end in team history. With six more, he can leapfrog Anthony Carter and Sammy White for third-most in Vikings annals.
The most obvious change on the list. Slater is one of the top-10 longest-tenured players on his respective team. He has been a Patriot since 2008. He just replaces a player that spent 20 years with the franchise. Tom Brady’s successor here is quite decorated as well, being one of the best pure special-teamers in NFL history. The second-generation NFLer has made eight Pro Bowls and two All-Pro first teams, winning three Super Bowls along the way. The soon-to-be 35-year-old specialist has made 154 career tackles and, despite being listed as a wideout, one career catch.
Despite spending the first five years of his career with the Chargers, Brees is by far the longest-serving Saint. He and Sean Payton ventured to New Orleans in 2006. No active coach-QB duo has been in place longer. Only Brees and punter Thomas Morstead are still around from the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV team. Now 41, Brees has rewritten the NFL passing record book. He has five times as many 5,000-yard passing seasons as anyone else (five) and has broken the single-season completion percentage record four times. He opted to return to the Saints on a two-year, $50M deal in March.
Another quarterback exit moves a far less experienced player to the top of a list. Shepard is just 27, but after both Eli Manning and long snapper Zak DeOssie’s retirements, the fifth-year wide receiver has been a Giant longer than any of his teammates. The former second-round pick was a quick study, becoming a starter on the 2016 team that ventured to the playoffs. Although Shepard battled concussions last year, he returned to form an intriguing receiver trio with Golden Tate and then-rookie Darius Slayton. That crew returns, giving Daniel Jones some proven targets ahead of his second season.
This is only McLendon’s fifth season with the Jets, but the 34-year-old nose tackle spent six prior years with the Steelers. A part-time starter in Pittsburgh, McLendon has played a more prominent role with New York. He has started 53 games as a Jet, including 16 last season for a team that surprised most by ranking second in run-defense DVOA. Despite the Jets having a new GM and head coach in place, they gave McLendon an extension last year that takes him through 2020.
Peters is set to partake in an unusual career chapter. He has gone from Bills tight end/special-teamer to Bills left tackle to Eagles left tackle. Going into his 12th season in Philadelphia, the Eagles will ask the potential Hall of Famer to play guard for the first time as a pro. They re-signed Peters, 38, in June. He will fill in for Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks, who suffered another Achilles tear. Since being acquired from the Bills via trade in 2009, Peters has made seven Pro Bowls as an Eagle — tied with Brian Dawkins for the second-most in franchise history.
By making it to a 17th season with the Steelers, Roethlisberger has outlasted Eli Manning and Philip Rivers with his original team. The only lock Hall of Famer out of the 2004 QB class is returning from a severe elbow injury, having played just six quarters last season. Unlike the Packers, the Steelers have not brought in a true heir apparent. They are counting on their 38-year-old quarterback, who could swing the AFC playoff race. Big Ben sits eighth on the all-time passing yardage list and ninth in TD passes. The two-time Super Bowl winner should pass Manning on both this season.
It looked for a bit like Ward was falling out of favor in San Francisco, frequently changing positions and playing out his fifth-year option season. But Ward is now entering his seventh 49ers slate and finally has secured a long-term contract from the team that took him in the 2014 first round. Previously vacillating between safety and cornerback, Ward has settled at safety and became a key player for a rejuvenated 49ers defense — one that finished second in defensive DVOA last season.
Wright also teetered on being done in Seattle recently, but the Seahawks gave their longtime outside linebacker a new deal last year. This will be Wright’s 10th season in Seattle. It might be his last, with the Seahawks (again) surprising most with their first-round pick (linebacker Jordyn Brooks). Wright, 31, has been the overlooked sidekick to future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner throughout his career, beginning his career a year earlier and starting 124 games. A one-time Pro Bowler, Wright is on track to move into the top 12 in Seahawks games started this season.
This will be David’s ninth season anchoring the Buccaneers’ linebacking corps. The 2012 second-round pick has more than delivered on the team’s investment, and his status as one of the best players to never play in a playoff game may finally be set to expire. The Pro Bowl system docks David unfairly, with voters annually overlooking off-ball outside linebackers. Despite David amassing seven 100-plus tackle seasons and having forced 21 fumbles, he has one Pro Bowl on his resume. But with his contract expiring at 2020’s end, the Bucs would be wise to explore a second extension.
Kern spent the entirety of the 2010s with the Titans, morphing from October 2009 waiver claim to one of the league’s best punters. A UDFA out of Toledo in 2008, Kern made the interesting ascent after leaving Denver’s thin-air punting paradise. Tennessee’s punter has received All-Pro or Pro Bowl acclaim in each of the past three seasons, and Kern’s 49.7 yards-per-punt average in 2017 ranks seventh in the 21st century.
With six entries on the list, long snappers ended up edging out quarterbacks. That would not have been the case last year, but it shows how this particular skill can earn some incredible job security and a steady wage. Sundberg has been with Washington since 2010. He is the only long snapper on this list not to have a Pro Bowl on his resume, but he has kept his job for 11 years and makes the standard long-snapping salary (just more than the $1.05M league minimum).