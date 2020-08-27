The leaders of a fake crypto exchange are now behind bars By Cointelegraph

The leaders of a fake crypto exchange are now behind bars



The South Korea-based CEO and executive director of a bogus crypto exchange have been jailed by a branch of the Supreme Court in Seoul for their roles in fraudulent trading activity on their platform.

As reported by local media outlet Blockinpress, both executives from a trading platform called Komid had their appeals shot down by the court. One will serve three years, the other will serve two. Choi and Park, whose first names aren’t being disclosed by law enforcement, are accused of fabricating trading volume data for fake trades conducted on their platform. Doing so boosts reputation among the crypto community in South Korea, but it appears they were caught in the act of manipulation.

