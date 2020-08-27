The ‘Last no-hitter for every MLB team’ quiz

On Tuesday night, Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito tossed the first no-hitter of the 2020 season. It was the first of his career and the 19th time a White Sox pitcher has held a team hitless. Giolito’s 13 Ks in just 101 pitches had baseball Twitter singing his praises even if everyone, including Giolito, understood he was facing the lowly Pirates. The 26-year-old Giolito will get the ball again on Monday, where he’ll try to become just the second person in MLB history to throw back-to-back no-nos.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Every MLB franchise except for the San Diego Padres has had at least one pitcher toss a no-no at some point in the team’s history. Can you name the last person to throw a no-hitter for each team? We’re looking for solo no-hitters only, not combined no-hitters. Five minutes are on the clock.

Good luck!